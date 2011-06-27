Used 2017 Tesla Model X SUV Consumer Reviews
The best crossover SUV ever
The front end cost can be reduced by state and federal tax credits depending on the state. You will also save about $10,000 in the first 4 years based on current gas prices. BTW, all currently new 2017 Tesla Model X vehicles and presumably the 2018 models come with fold-down back seats to add to the storage capacity of the vehicle, and the 5,000 lb. hitch is standard. Now have 28,000 miles on the vehicle without any problems. Have NEVER seen any powertrain problems reported by ANY Tesla owners. There are very few powertrain moving parts, and they are all sealed and maintenance-free. Have yet to bring the vehicle into the shop for anything. Powertrain battery warranty is 100,000/10 yr. but if properly recharged should last to 300,000 miles with only 20% reduction in range. Monthly software updates come thru your home internet system and add features including new driver assistance features, adding to driver safety. The fit and finish has been fine on the car. Be aware in weather below freezing your range will be reduced by about 20%.
Little disappointed.
Owned car for three more months and it had to be towed to service center, already. Problems with electronics. Love car but have had a couple of issues with it already.
Nice
You really are driving the future. Once you drive a electronic veh. there is simply nothing else like it. you drive a combustion engine again and you realize how antiquated gas veh. are becoming. It is simply the future of vehicles. Cant wait for jeep, Landrover et. al. to come up / out with electric!
A $100,000 turd on wheels
Purchased a 2017 model x in July 2017 nothing but problems I was told I would get 230 on a charge I’m lucky if I get 150 miles so forget road trips. Numerous problems from defective start up batteries, bad key fobs, light bulbs burning out,air leaking from all the tires. The lastest issue was a flat tire no spare ok but their tow drivers don’t have a spare either ? So the car has to get towed to the dealership and guess what? The dealership doesn’t have a spare tire either so the car has to sit for 5 days while their own dealership orders a tire. Positive nice acceleration and it’s quite but the instrument panel is strange. The sales people lie the updates they promise and all those charging stations they promise are going to open in 3 months never happen. This car is nothing more than a $100,000 turd on wheels folk do not buy this car!! Go buy a Lexus !
If only my X can fly
Like most consumers, I've owned five different cars and wanted to try something different but also environmentally friendly. As with anything new there's a transition period but in all honesty, I will never go back to gas cars! Beside the supercharging and little to no maintenance, my X is just an incredible work of innovative technology matched with style, efficiency, and green consciousness! The only issue is that for back seat riders you do feel the bumps a bit more because there's not a whole lot of cushion/shock absorption but let's just say given the all-around luxury features, my riders got over it quick. Just love my ride and highly recommended!
