Used 2018 Tesla Model S Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love it and hate it! Chris , 03/18/2019 75D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Tesla is a great car with industry changing features. The technology is great but it is definitely not a full self driving car but a supercharged cruise control. Still much better than most any car out there. Having and electric car with no gas fill is great but don't be fooled by the advertised range. You will not get close to it unless you keep it under 35 mph and in 70 degree weather. Sales process was horrible for me. I was expecting a new car with all the advertised features but received an older version with a lot of features missing including satellite radio, heating steering wheel, etc. Tesla gave me some free perks to try to make up for it but when you pay this much for a car you expect to get what was advertised. Car also came with a defective wind shield. After replacing it and spending about 30 days in service over the last 5 months I'm still having rattling noises. Car also makes a grumbling noise when you floor the accelerator. Tesla says this is normal and there is no fix for it. One of the top features of this car is the acceleration. Too bad it sounds like it's going to fall apart when you floor it. Service is horrible compared to Audi. You make an appointment on-line (no one to talk to), when you bring in your car it sits for 3 days before any one works on it, when you call the service department no one answers your call, car comes back dirty and seems no one test drives the car after service has been performed.

Horrible service and customer support Dr. RP , 05/15/2019 75D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I have had an issue with the car making loud clunking noise and the top sunroof trim coming off. I scheduled a services. Tesla cancelled the service and texted that they will send a mobile service. It has been over 2 weeks and no on knows when they will provide the service. This is almost the case every time, i have contacted Tesla for service. I am so disappointed..Where is Mr. Musk with all his promises for product and process excellence??????

The New World of Tesla JPB , 09/25/2018 100D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful What you have to get used to is that you are driving a relatively simple mechanical device with very complex software. This is the future. Software is what will make a car unique, adaptable and eventually affordable. That Tesla can upgrade my software regularly means that model year of the car no longer has the same relevance it has for the legacy companies. Granted new battery technology might emerge but otherwise there is not much mechanical innovation on the Tesla horizon. We all wait for the 9.0 OS not a new engine or braking system or all the many gadgets that we used to get in our BMWs - half of which we never used. Once you understand your car (and your car understands you), it is like a relationship with you computer only it takes you places. What is particularly cool is that for this particular moment in time the realization that you are in the most technologically advanced automobile in the world. I realize that this will inevitably change but for this moment that is the truth - not the most expensive automobile but the most advanced. We have a S 100D and are now considering a 3 to replace our BMW 2 series.

Truly Special Stephen , 04/08/2018 75D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) 37 of 40 people found this review helpful The 75D Model S is more than a car — it's a movement and Tesla found a way for us all to become part of the automotive transformation with zero sacrifices. There is something for everyone in this car. It's fast, clean, classy, high tech, and it drives itself. I have not owned my car long enough to speak to reliability but so far so good. Customer service (Springfield NJ) has been excellent. The Model S is pricey (even with incentives applied) but never buyer's remorse. In fact, every time I drive this car I am amazed by how much technology is at my fingertips. Autopilot is by far my favorite feature. The ability of the car to park itself into the garage is a major convenience. My garage is tight. Seeing the car perfectly position itself between walls and columns is impressive to say the least. As much as I love the 75D, there is room for improvement. Tesla needs to refine the operation of the Fronk door. No need to simulate a classic car hood. It's a storage area not an engine compartment. As it stands, the Fronk is not set up for high volume use. The lack of Apple Car Play is a disappointment. And although the bright white seats are a highlight (stunning in fact), the seats in form, control, and sophistication lag most high-end luxury cars. In short, the value of this car is far greater than the cost. Elon Musk created something very special with the Model S and the 2018 Model demonstrates Tesla's commitment to excellence.