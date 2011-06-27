2019 Tesla Model 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

After 8 months and 40k miles, Best car ever! Cameron Garrett , 01/26/2019 Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) 145 of 151 people found this review helpful UPDATE JULY 2019 Still absolutely loving this car, in fact it’s the best car I have ever owned. I have 40k miles after 8 months so anyone who says “the range won’t work for me” just hasn’t thought it through. The EV paradigm is completely different from the gas paradigm. With a gas car, you drive until near empty, stop to fill up, rinse and repeat. With an EV, you take 30 seconds to plug in at night and wake up to a full charge the next day. For most people that’s it, way more convenient than a gas car (and “fuel” is much cheaper!). When you travel long distances, as I do every week, you stop at a Tesla Supercharger (which are now everywhere) for 15 to 20 minutes and then off you go. In the time it takes to use the bathroom and grab a cup of coffee or snack you’ll add 100 to 125 miles of range. And remember with the long range Model 3 you start with 300 miles so with just 2 quick stops you are able to drive 500 miles in a day. For me personally, if I have to drive more than 500 miles I’ll either break the trip into 2 days or take a plane instead. When you stay in a hotel overnight you simply choose one that has an EV charger and again you wake up in the morning to a full charge. With the exception of a few very remote areas (like North Dakota) you can drive a Tesla on any trip you want. And as I mentioned before, it is far cheaper to fuel a Tesla or any EV than a gas car. My Model 3 costs me $0.03 per mile for electricity (that’s a combination of home charging and supercharging, with supercharging costing more than home). The car I replaced (a Mazda CX-9) was costing me $0.12 per mile, so every mile I drive saves me $0.09 in fuel. I’ve driven this car 40k miles so far so in less than a year I have saved $3600 in gas. Plus no oil changes ever! Is the car expensive? You bet, but calculate the TCO (total cost of ownership) and this car is cheaper than a well equipped Toyota Camry. About the size and utility of a Camry and WAY more fun to drive! Bottom line, if you’re thinking about a Model 3 and can afford it, just do it! You will never regret the purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing Performance, Technology, and Value. CaliforniaMike22 , 04/25/2019 Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) 94 of 98 people found this review helpful This truly feels like a car from the future. The level of performance, handling, technology, and the overall experience leaves me smiling every single time I drive it. It's hard to overstate how much of a difference it is to drive a Model 3 when compared to a gas-powered car. My most recent cars have been BMW's and AUDI's and they've been great, however, this feels like a very difference experience. It's quiet. The handling is intuitive and sharp. The acceleration is responsive and mind-blowing. And when you don't feel like dealing with traffic, just turn on the AutoPilot and arrive to your destination rested and feeling great. If you're trying to decide between the different versions of the Model 3, I can offer you this helpful advice: just about the only meaningful differences between them are the range and acceleration. Even the Standard Range model is plenty fast - the instant torque and responsive motor make the Model 3 feel like a much quicker car than a comparable gas-guzzler. However, if you appreciate sports-car like acceleration, you'll be very happy with the AWD or the AWD Performance. This car is truly a dream come true because I didn't think I'd own such a high-performing car that is truly a good 5-10 years ahead of the competition. The amount of value you get for the money is amazing. So if you're considering a Model 3 - don't think, go out and try one. You'll be hooked instantly. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The most revolutionary vehicle in our lifetimes. Ken , 02/25/2019 Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) 76 of 79 people found this review helpful This car is in a class of it's own. There are other BEV's yes, but this one has a range over 300miles and insane power and acceleration. Unlike the Model S and Model X this isn't an ultra exclusive car, it's a car for the people, the VW Bug, or Model T of it's time. This makes it more attractive to me than any ultra-lux brand. Ours has been 100% reliable, with zero issues. I love the minimalist approach, the connected features, the software nature of the car. The personas of 'mad max' distinguish this car from the hum-drum brands and give it a real edge. Interior quality is on par with BMW's MINI brand, and the seats seem to use the exact same vegan leather. The engineering is years ahead of most, including the battery and drive system, though BMW's i3 has a more advanced body shell. Auto pilot, with on-ramp to off-ramp control is exceptional. The 1 pedal operation, possible with regen braking is awesome. The ground clearance is low - but it makes it look so much better. Tesla's supercharging network is great - allowing 400 mph charging on trips, whilst 60AMP charging at home, allows charging 2-3 times per week for just 4-5 hrs on average. With electric at 7c KWh it costs about $3 for 260 miles of range, that's just so cheap. Lastly, not having to wait at the pump gives you valuable time back to use as you please. Update 2/2020 still waiting for Full Self Driving capability, but still very pleased with this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Model 3 Plus/Minus LR RWD 2018 model MarkN , 04/23/2019 Long Range 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 193 of 203 people found this review helpful Ok. My nephew convinced me to test drive a Model 3. I didn't think I'd go for it. But, oh boy. After one drive? With torque that beat the he!! out of my Ford Cmax Energi? OMG. I had no choice. Ok - here are the Pluses and minuses: Plus: Excellent handling! Adjustable / adaptive cruise control Immersive sound system Luggage space is immense. Frunk/trunk/hidden spot in trunk holds heaps! Easy to recharge at home - can be "scheduled" via phone Phone app IS your car key. No need to turn "off" the car. Just put in Park and walk away to lock! Reliable- no service visits (though the monitor will re-boot unexpectedly at times) Over the air software updates w/new games, web browsers, new vehicle functionality Summon - though limited now, it's a great parlor trick Easy to drive, and addictive handling/power. People love the car. No one cared when I had the Ford Cmax Energi. They care with the Tesla! Instant respect from the washeros at my local car wash - this car gets babied! All-glass roof is fantastic Autopilot is mostly fantastic, as long as you don't trust it "too" much Cheap to drive, great to drive past gas pumps Comfortable seating with lots of storage in the front console Sentry mode, dog mode, dashcam (all recently downloaded functionality!) Regerative braking is intense and hard to get used to- but it's phenomenol! Minuses: No AM radio (HD on FM helps when simulcasting my local all-news station) No SiriusXM (wtf). I can stream it, but why? No offline navigational maps - I found out the hard way in the Mojave National Preserve) Tesla superchargers aren't always functional nor as fast as expected. Occasionally glitchy monitor will reboot itself while your driving. Disconcerting at best, scary at worst. Outside door handles are stylish but when you need to push and pull to open? That's too much, I think. One or the other, not both. No spare tire (Iknow, I know). Takes weeks to schedule a service check (though to be fair the car's never needed service, but what if it did?). Going thru a hand car wash demands you sit in the car (tow mode isn't recommended) - costs extra to get thru the wash unfortunately. Navigation "zoom" is not controllable and often zooms WAY out, even though I prefer a close-up view. Why can't I get a close-up zoom and get it to "stay" there? No Apple Car Play or Android functionality. I get it - Telsa likes their apps. But I like that extra functionality. Report Abuse