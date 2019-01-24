2019 Tesla Model 3 Sedan
What’s new
- A less expensive battery pack debuts
- Part of the first Model 3 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Tesla prestige at a lower price
- Class-leading performance and handling
- More technologically advanced than rivals
- Supercharger network access for long-distance driving
- Touchscreen interface design can lead to driver distraction
- No Android Auto or Apple CarPlay support
Which Model 3 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.4 / 10
When it was first announced in 2016, the Tesla Model 3 made headlines with a trio of talking points: 1) 0-60 mph in less than 6 seconds! 2) A range of 220 miles! 3) And all for the low, low price of $35,000! While this low-cost Model 3 didn't fully materialize until this year (and even then deducts incentives from the purchase price), we're still hugely impressed. Aside from a few ergonomic issues, the 2019 Tesla Model 3 is one of the best electric vehicles on sale today.
The Model 3 is roughly the same length as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class, but it makes excellent use of its dimensions and feels roomier than many of its competitors. Its trunk is also massive, and the lack of an engine means there's a front trunk as well. Rounding out its strengths are tight steering, poised handling and instant acceleration that make it a thrill to drive. You also get Tesla's suite of advanced driving aids, which is one of the best in the business, especially at this price point.
Our only gripe concerns the central touchscreen system. Because almost all of the Model 3's controls are tied to it, you have to divert your attention from the road to do something as simple as adjusting the wiper speed. At the same time, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, or even a Tesla-developed browsing solution for your phone, are not available. Bluetooth streaming audio from your phone is the only way to go, but using your phone while driving means a ticket in states that ban phone use while driving — not to mention it's an additional distracted-driving hazard.
Other electric vehicles certainly do better in that vein. You also have more choices than ever. The Chevrolet Bolt and the Hyundai Kona EV, in particular, stand out for their 230-plus-mile ranges and more affordable pricing. Yet the Model 3 has such a wealth of advantages that it warrants serious consideration for electric-car shoppers or even people just wanting a premium small sedan, electric or not.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Tesla Model 3 as Edmunds' Top Rated Electric Car and Cheapest Electric Cars for 2020. See all of the Top Rated Vehicles on our Best Cars page.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range for nearly two years, logging 24,000 miles. As an all new-design for Tesla, it had a few teething problems at first. But most of the issues were electronic in nature and were later sorted out via software updates. The 2019 Tesla Model offered more choices in battery and powertrain than our early long-term Model 3. It's the same generation, though, so many of our observations still apply. To learn more about the Tesla Model 3, check out our 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range coverage.
2019 Tesla Model 3 models
The 2019 Tesla Model 3 is a compact electric sedan currently available in three trims. Originally, Tesla named them Mid Range Battery, Long Range Battery and Performance. Midyear updates had them change to Standard Range Plus, Long Range and Performance, respectively.
The Mid Range Battery features a single motor that drives the rear wheels and is good for 260 miles of total range. (The Standard Range Plus is mechanically the same but range is 250 miles.) Tesla says it does 0-60 mph in 5.3 seconds. The Long Range Battery (and thus the Long Range trim) uses two motors to provide power to all four wheels. It also comes with quicker acceleration — Tesla claims a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds. The Performance version increases power output, resulting in an estimated 0-60 mph time of just 3.2 seconds. The Long Range Battery is estimated to return 322 miles of driving range, while the Performance and Standard Plus models are rated at 310 and 250 miles of range, respectively.
Be aware that Tesla updates its vehicles on an ongoing basis rather than by model year, so what follows might not necessarily reflect the most current offering.
All versions of the car come standard with 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights and high beams, keyless entry,dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and 60/40-split folding rear seats.
Standard technology features at the Mid Range Battery (Standard Range Plus) level include a 15-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, voice controls, Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hotspot, remote control of some systems via a smartphone app, a rearview camera, and an audio system withinternet streaming radio and two USB ports. For standard safety features, there are forward collision warning and mitigation and blind-spot monitoring with collision avoidance.
The Premium Upgrades package adds LED foglights, heated and power-folding auto-dimming mirrors, a panoramic glass roof, heated seats, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, a power-adjustable steering column, simulated leather upholstery, wood interior trim, a covered center console, driver-seat memory functions, two additional USB ports and a premium audio system.
Note that after the Standard Range Plus model debuted, some of the above features were omitted, including internet streaming radio and live traffic information.
Selecting the Long Range model adds these features, plus heated rear seats and a 14-speaker audio system.
For the Performance trim, Tesla also offers a Performance Upgrade package (also required on all Performance models at the time of this review) that includes 20-inch wheels, performance tires, a lowered suspension, a carbon-fiber spoiler, upgraded brakes and a higher-speed limiter.
Also available is the Enhanced Autopilot option that adds adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, automatic lane changing and self-parking. This package is added to later models as standard equipment.
Also available in later models is the Full Self-Driving Capability feature, which adds automated parallel and perpendicular parking, additional fine-tuning to the way Autopilot behaves on the highway, and a summon feature that calls the Model S to your location in a parking lot.
Nineteen-inch wheels are available as a stand-alone option.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.4 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving9.0
The Model 3 feels sporty and engaging thanks to strong off-the-line performance, intuitive and responsive steering, and coordinated and nimble handling. The straight-line thrust we admired in the early long-range models can still be found in the new entry-level Standard Plus trim, reaching 60 mph in under 5.5 seconds.
The standard 18-inch all-season tires aren't the grippiest, but they offer sufficient stick to satisfy most of the spirited driving you'll be doing on the street. This Tesla is a compact luxury sport sedan that just happens to be an EV.
Comfort8.5
We found the Model 3 to be a pleasant place to sit, and that feeling held up for hours at a time. Our one gripe is the non-perforated leather seats; they don't breathe all that well if you're in a warmer climate. Otherwise, the seats are cushy and provide nice support.
The innovative climate controls are adjusted via the touchscreen, and they allow both driver and front passenger to direct the vents on either side of the cabin. Other manufacturers have since replicated this system. The cabin is quiet and keeps wind, electric propulsion and most road noise at bay. Ride comfort is agreeable most of the time, but it can sometimes feel overly busy if the road surface is broken or uneven.
Interior8.0
The Model 3's controversial interior design looks modern and cutting-edge. The driving position is highly adjustable and feels great, and the cabin is surprisingly roomy thanks to its minimalistic approach and all-glass roof. Forward visibility is also fantastic thanks to the lack of an engine and the corresponding low hoodline.
The large 15-inch touchscreen is the central control center for everything. While it doesn't block your view, it commands a lot of your attention for too many routine tasks — such as adjusting the mirrors or cruise control speed — that should be doable without looking.
Utility8.5
The Model 3's trunk can hold far more than you'd expect thanks to a broad pass-through and SUV-like fold-flat rear seats. The trunk's stated capacity (15 cubic feet) isn't that impressive compared to what you get from other luxury compact sedans, but we were able to fit an extra-large mountain bike with ease.
Inside, cabin storage is pretty decent, which is something we can't say about the other Tesla models. However, the front cupholders lack anti-tip tabs, so cups and bottles aren't likely to fit snugly. The car seat anchors are tucked tightly between the seat cushions, so you must take care to avoid scratching the leather as you hook up. Once in, even rear-facing car seats will fit behind an average-size driver.
Technology7.0
The Model 3 navigation display is impressive because of its size, and it's one of the few that pulls Google Maps data in real time. That sometimes means spotty information in areas with poor reception, but otherwise the interface is easy to use. The AutoPilot traffic-aware cruise and lane management system is one of the better systems out there, and cruise control will even slow for approaching curves (sometimes a bit too conservatively).
The Model 3's lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto puts it at a disadvantage to many competitors. Bluetooth is still the only way to bring your smartphone into the audio environment, which is not always as stable as being connected via USB. You can, however, stream content (usually only when parked) such as Hulu, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube directly to the infotainment system. A wireless charger accessory is available from Tesla as an option.
Most helpful consumer reviews
This truly feels like a car from the future. The level of performance, handling, technology, and the overall experience leaves me smiling every single time I drive it. It's hard to overstate how much of a difference it is to drive a Model 3 when compared to a gas-powered car. My most recent cars have been BMW's and AUDI's and they've been great, however, this feels like a very difference experience. It's quiet. The handling is intuitive and sharp. The acceleration is responsive and mind-blowing. And when you don't feel like dealing with traffic, just turn on the AutoPilot and arrive to your destination rested and feeling great. If you're trying to decide between the different versions of the Model 3, I can offer you this helpful advice: just about the only meaningful differences between them are the range and acceleration. Even the Standard Range model is plenty fast - the instant torque and responsive motor make the Model 3 feel like a much quicker car than a comparable gas-guzzler. However, if you appreciate sports-car like acceleration, you'll be very happy with the AWD or the AWD Performance. This car is truly a dream come true because I didn't think I'd own such a high-performing car that is truly a good 5-10 years ahead of the competition. The amount of value you get for the money is amazing. So if you're considering a Model 3 - don't think, go out and try one. You'll be hooked instantly.
UPDATE JULY 2019 Still absolutely loving this car, in fact it’s the best car I have ever owned. I have 40k miles after 8 months so anyone who says “the range won’t work for me” just hasn’t thought it through. The EV paradigm is completely different from the gas paradigm. With a gas car, you drive until near empty, stop to fill up, rinse and repeat. With an EV, you take 30 seconds to plug in at night and wake up to a full charge the next day. For most people that’s it, way more convenient than a gas car (and “fuel” is much cheaper!). When you travel long distances, as I do every week, you stop at a Tesla Supercharger (which are now everywhere) for 15 to 20 minutes and then off you go. In the time it takes to use the bathroom and grab a cup of coffee or snack you’ll add 100 to 125 miles of range. And remember with the long range Model 3 you start with 300 miles so with just 2 quick stops you are able to drive 500 miles in a day. For me personally, if I have to drive more than 500 miles I’ll either break the trip into 2 days or take a plane instead. When you stay in a hotel overnight you simply choose one that has an EV charger and again you wake up in the morning to a full charge. With the exception of a few very remote areas (like North Dakota) you can drive a Tesla on any trip you want. And as I mentioned before, it is far cheaper to fuel a Tesla or any EV than a gas car. My Model 3 costs me $0.03 per mile for electricity (that’s a combination of home charging and supercharging, with supercharging costing more than home). The car I replaced (a Mazda CX-9) was costing me $0.12 per mile, so every mile I drive saves me $0.09 in fuel. I’ve driven this car 40k miles so far so in less than a year I have saved $3600 in gas. Plus no oil changes ever! Is the car expensive? You bet, but calculate the TCO (total cost of ownership) and this car is cheaper than a well equipped Toyota Camry. About the size and utility of a Camry and WAY more fun to drive! Bottom line, if you’re thinking about a Model 3 and can afford it, just do it! You will never regret the purchase.
This car is in a class of it's own. There are other BEV's yes, but this one has a range over 300miles and insane power and acceleration. Unlike the Model S and Model X this isn't an ultra exclusive car, it's a car for the people, the VW Bug, or Model T of it's time. This makes it more attractive to me than any ultra-lux brand. Ours has been 100% reliable, with zero issues. I love the minimalist approach, the connected features, the software nature of the car. The personas of 'mad max' distinguish this car from the hum-drum brands and give it a real edge. Interior quality is on par with BMW's MINI brand, and the seats seem to use the exact same vegan leather. The engineering is years ahead of most, including the battery and drive system, though BMW's i3 has a more advanced body shell. Auto pilot, with on-ramp to off-ramp control is exceptional. The 1 pedal operation, possible with regen braking is awesome. The ground clearance is low - but it makes it look so much better. Tesla's supercharging network is great - allowing 400 mph charging on trips, whilst 60AMP charging at home, allows charging 2-3 times per week for just 4-5 hrs on average. With electric at 7c KWh it costs about $3 for 260 miles of range, that's just so cheap. Lastly, not having to wait at the pump gives you valuable time back to use as you please. Update 2/2020 still waiting for Full Self Driving capability, but still very pleased with this car.
Ok. My nephew convinced me to test drive a Model 3. I didn't think I'd go for it. But, oh boy. After one drive? With torque that beat the he!! out of my Ford Cmax Energi? OMG. I had no choice. Ok - here are the Pluses and minuses: Plus: Excellent handling! Adjustable / adaptive cruise control Immersive sound system Luggage space is immense. Frunk/trunk/hidden spot in trunk holds heaps! Easy to recharge at home - can be "scheduled" via phone Phone app IS your car key. No need to turn "off" the car. Just put in Park and walk away to lock! Reliable- no service visits (though the monitor will re-boot unexpectedly at times) Over the air software updates w/new games, web browsers, new vehicle functionality Summon - though limited now, it's a great parlor trick Easy to drive, and addictive handling/power. People love the car. No one cared when I had the Ford Cmax Energi. They care with the Tesla! Instant respect from the washeros at my local car wash - this car gets babied! All-glass roof is fantastic Autopilot is mostly fantastic, as long as you don't trust it "too" much Cheap to drive, great to drive past gas pumps Comfortable seating with lots of storage in the front console Sentry mode, dog mode, dashcam (all recently downloaded functionality!) Regerative braking is intense and hard to get used to- but it's phenomenol! Minuses: No AM radio (HD on FM helps when simulcasting my local all-news station) No SiriusXM (wtf). I can stream it, but why? No offline navigational maps - I found out the hard way in the Mojave National Preserve) Tesla superchargers aren't always functional nor as fast as expected. Occasionally glitchy monitor will reboot itself while your driving. Disconcerting at best, scary at worst. Outside door handles are stylish but when you need to push and pull to open? That's too much, I think. One or the other, not both. No spare tire (Iknow, I know). Takes weeks to schedule a service check (though to be fair the car's never needed service, but what if it did?). Going thru a hand car wash demands you sit in the car (tow mode isn't recommended) - costs extra to get thru the wash unfortunately. Navigation "zoom" is not controllable and often zooms WAY out, even though I prefer a close-up view. Why can't I get a close-up zoom and get it to "stay" there? No Apple Car Play or Android functionality. I get it - Telsa likes their apps. But I like that extra functionality.
2019 Tesla Model 3 video2019 Tesla Model 3: The Best EV | Edmunds Top Rated 2020
2019 Tesla Model 3: The Best EV | Edmunds Top Rated 2020
[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: No other car company gets more attention than Tesla for good and bad. At Edmunds, we've owned three of them, and it's always an adventure. Initially, our 2017 Model 3 was so beset by problems that it was tough to recommend. But time moves on. And the latest cars are much better made. Couple that with competitive lease deals, and, suddenly, the Tesla's blend of qualities becomes impossible to ignore. DAN EDMUNDS: You can spend big bucks on dual motor, all-wheel drive versions, but our favorite is the Standard Range Plus. Available for just over $40,000 all-in. It's more than fast enough. And its realistic range of well over 200 miles should be plenty for most people. The Model 3 is a genuinely nice driving car with ride and handling characteristics that we prefer to a BMW 3 Series. Best of all, Tesla ownership comes with access to the Supercharger network, the most expensive fast-charging network in the United States. Yes, you can actually road trip in a Tesla. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Inside, everything focuses on the single screen. It's not always intuitive. And putting the speedo in the center of the car is, well, just wrong. But we do like watching Netflix while we're recharging. Who doesn't love a car with a make-believe whoopee cushion? There's also plenty of room inside for up to five adults and their luggage. At Edmunds, we're skeptical about lots of things. Tesla, particularly, their passion for launching safety-related technologies such as Autopilot before it's fully developed. But these awards are about the best cars. And for $40,000, no other EV comes close to matching the all-around appeal of a Tesla Model 3. [MUSIC PLAYING]
The 2019 Tesla Model 3 won Best EV in the 2020 Edmunds Top Rated Awards because it delivers an all-around appeal that no other EV can match for the money. The Model 3 delivers on all fronts, making it the best electric car. It's exciting to drive and packed with tech features that have unending charm. Best yet, ownership grants you access to the Supercharger network, which is the most extensive fast-charging network in the U.S.
Features & Specs
|Mid Range 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 3/19
electric DD
|MSRP
|$44,000
|MPG
|128 city / 117 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$47,990
|MPG
|120 city / 112 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Performance 4dr Sedan AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$56,990
|MPG
|120 city / 112 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Long Range 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/19
electric DD
|MSRP
|$43,000
|MPG
|136 city / 123 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Model 3 safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Active Cruise Control
- Maintains a set gap between you and the car you're following. It comes to a complete stop and resumes following, too.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Warns if you are drifting out of your lane and will nudge the steering to get you back in line.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|6.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Tesla Model 3 vs. the competition
Tesla Model 3 vs. Tesla Model S
The Model 3 and the Model S comprise the totality of Tesla's sedan range. The Model S is more expensive than the Model 3, but you get what you pay for. The cabin of the Model S is roomier, and its materials are much more luxurious. Its more traditional interior design and conventional user controls make it more accessible as well. To learn more about the Model S of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2013 Tesla Model S P85.
Tesla Model 3 vs. Tesla Model X
The Model X is Tesla's midsize SUV, available in five-, six- and seven-seat configurations. It shares battery pack options with the Model S, and its heftier weight means it's not as fast — though it's still properly quick — and range is a bit lower. A myriad of questionable design decisions makes it far more flawed than the S or the 3. Unless you absolutely need an extra row of seats, we'd save some money and go with either of Tesla's sedans. To learn more about the Model S of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2016 Tesla Model X P90D Signature.
Tesla Model 3 vs. Lexus NX 300h
On the surface, the Model 3 and the Lexus NX 300h could not be any more different. But these are both four-door luxury vehicles of roughly the same size and price, which have no problem carrying small families and luggage. Unlike the Model 3, the NX 300h is powered by a gasoline engine, but its hybrid powertrain means it consumes less fuel than other compact crossovers.
FAQ
Is the Tesla Model 3 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Tesla Model 3?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Tesla Model 3:
- A less expensive battery pack debuts
- Part of the first Model 3 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Tesla Model 3 reliable?
Is the 2019 Tesla Model 3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Tesla Model 3?
The least-expensive 2019 Tesla Model 3 is the 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/19 (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,000.
Other versions include:
- Mid Range 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 3/19 (electric DD) which starts at $44,000
- Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) which starts at $47,990
- Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) which starts at $56,990
- Long Range 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/19 (electric DD) which starts at $43,000
- Standard Range Plus 4dr Sedan (electric DD) which starts at $39,490
- Standard Range 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/19 (electric DD) which starts at $35,000
What are the different models of Tesla Model 3?
2019 Tesla Model 3 Sedan Overview
The 2019 Tesla Model 3 Sedan is offered in the following styles: Mid Range 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 3/19 (electric DD), Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD), Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD), Long Range 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/19 (electric DD), Standard Range 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/19 (electric DD), and Standard Range Plus 4dr Sedan (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2019 Tesla Model 3 Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Tesla Model 3 Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Model 3 Sedan 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Model 3 Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Tesla Model 3 Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Model 3 Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Mid Range, Long Range, Performance, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Tesla Model 3 Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
