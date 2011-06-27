  1. Home
Used 2017 Tesla Model 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(80%)4(5%)3(5%)2(5%)1(5%)
4.5
20 reviews
Worth the Wait

Paul, 06/29/2018
Long Range 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
Stood in line 2+ years ago before a reveal of a car was released. Not because I'm a super Tesla "fan-boy", but the timing was right for when I'd be ready for a new car. I wanted the Model 3 to be an option and hopefully still qualify for the tax credit. I've been driving the car for more than a month now ... and WOW! The acceleration and performance are beyond anything that I have experienced before. The build is great. Reviews of early release Model 3's should some issues but looks like those were corrected. The single touch screen took a little getting used to, but now find it to be very intuitive. Overall, a great car. Update after one year of ownership --------------------------------------------------- Can I give the car six stars? Absolutely love this car. Everything about it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
So happy to own and drive the best car ever

Namafe, 04/24/2018
Long Range 4dr Sedan (electric 1DD)
You gotta be able to embrace some change if you want to enjoy this car. Controls, buttons etc, or the lack thereoff, are vastly different from what you might be used to. But basically you can still drive the model 3 like any other car, except it’s whisper quiet and super fast. Runs like on rails, hugs the road like no other. It’s lighter, smaller, and perkier than the model S or X, but still feels rock solid. Has plenty of space for a family of four, and road trips are no problem with a range of 310 miles and the super charger network. Charging at home overnight is so much more convenient than getting gas. Car gets better every month with ‘over the air’ software updates, autopilot keeps evolving. Would not trade the model 3 for any other car in the world! :)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
old guy with a new toy

Don Lockard, 07/01/2018
Long Range 4dr Sedan (electric 1DD)
the three best pieces of machinery in my lifetime is the boeing b52 stratofortress, the apple ip[hone and the tesla model 3!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Crazy Cool Car!

Rebecca Lee Perlow, 06/10/2018
Long Range 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
I bought my Model 3 sight unseen or driven. Amazing and thrilling pick up, super smooth. The window views open and refreshing. Remote updates are so fun to explore. Sound system is wonderful. Love the simple voice commands "Call" " "Navigate to" . Other Tesla owners so helpful! Someone asked me to roll down my window and said 'Welcome to the Family!' I looked quizzical and they laughed gently, smiled and said the "Tesla Family!" :) Friends have told me about the Easter Eggs, much more to learn and that is part of the fun. The drive is amazing. Great handling and turns easily. Support is 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Gives a smooth, quiet ride, air circulates well. Fits 5 comfortably. Charger installation was easy. I charge it about every 3 weeks. Charges in a few hours for 280 miles charge. Drove it from Los Angeles to San Diego on one charge with 100 miles left of charge! Definitely recommend this car. Goodbye Petrol! I'll never buy another brand!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The future has arrived!

Rob, 06/17/2018
Long Range 4dr Sedan (electric 1DD)
I've owned some awesome cars, but this one tops them all. If you have any doubt about the future of the automotive industry, go figure out a way to drive one of these. Once everyone has experienced it, gas cars will be a thing of the past. Driving dynamics, comfort, elegant and simple design, this car has it all. One comment on the Edmunds review... I agree with everything except the low rating for smartphone integration. One out of five because the reviewer(s) don't like bluetooth? Everything is going bluetooth, and it's far simpler than connecting a cable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
