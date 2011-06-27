Used 2017 Tesla Model 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Worth the Wait Paul , 06/29/2018 Long Range 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Stood in line 2+ years ago before a reveal of a car was released. Not because I'm a super Tesla "fan-boy", but the timing was right for when I'd be ready for a new car. I wanted the Model 3 to be an option and hopefully still qualify for the tax credit. I've been driving the car for more than a month now ... and WOW! The acceleration and performance are beyond anything that I have experienced before. The build is great. Reviews of early release Model 3's should some issues but looks like those were corrected. The single touch screen took a little getting used to, but now find it to be very intuitive. Overall, a great car. Update after one year of ownership --------------------------------------------------- Can I give the car six stars? Absolutely love this car. Everything about it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

So happy to own and drive the best car ever Namafe , 04/24/2018 Long Range 4dr Sedan (electric 1DD) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful You gotta be able to embrace some change if you want to enjoy this car. Controls, buttons etc, or the lack thereoff, are vastly different from what you might be used to. But basically you can still drive the model 3 like any other car, except it's whisper quiet and super fast. Runs like on rails, hugs the road like no other. It's lighter, smaller, and perkier than the model S or X, but still feels rock solid. Has plenty of space for a family of four, and road trips are no problem with a range of 310 miles and the super charger network. Charging at home overnight is so much more convenient than getting gas. Car gets better every month with 'over the air' software updates, autopilot keeps evolving. Would not trade the model 3 for any other car in the world! :) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

old guy with a new toy Don Lockard , 07/01/2018 Long Range 4dr Sedan (electric 1DD) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful the three best pieces of machinery in my lifetime is the boeing b52 stratofortress, the apple ip[hone and the tesla model 3! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Crazy Cool Car! Rebecca Lee Perlow , 06/10/2018 Long Range 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought my Model 3 sight unseen or driven. Amazing and thrilling pick up, super smooth. The window views open and refreshing. Remote updates are so fun to explore. Sound system is wonderful. Love the simple voice commands "Call" " "Navigate to" . Other Tesla owners so helpful! Someone asked me to roll down my window and said 'Welcome to the Family!' I looked quizzical and they laughed gently, smiled and said the "Tesla Family!" :) Friends have told me about the Easter Eggs, much more to learn and that is part of the fun. The drive is amazing. Great handling and turns easily. Support is 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Gives a smooth, quiet ride, air circulates well. Fits 5 comfortably. Charger installation was easy. I charge it about every 3 weeks. Charges in a few hours for 280 miles charge. Drove it from Los Angeles to San Diego on one charge with 100 miles left of charge! Definitely recommend this car. Goodbye Petrol! I'll never buy another brand! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value