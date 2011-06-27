Used 2017 Tesla Model 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Worth the Wait
Stood in line 2+ years ago before a reveal of a car was released. Not because I'm a super Tesla "fan-boy", but the timing was right for when I'd be ready for a new car. I wanted the Model 3 to be an option and hopefully still qualify for the tax credit. I've been driving the car for more than a month now ... and WOW! The acceleration and performance are beyond anything that I have experienced before. The build is great. Reviews of early release Model 3's should some issues but looks like those were corrected. The single touch screen took a little getting used to, but now find it to be very intuitive. Overall, a great car. Update after one year of ownership --------------------------------------------------- Can I give the car six stars? Absolutely love this car. Everything about it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
So happy to own and drive the best car ever
You gotta be able to embrace some change if you want to enjoy this car. Controls, buttons etc, or the lack thereoff, are vastly different from what you might be used to. But basically you can still drive the model 3 like any other car, except it’s whisper quiet and super fast. Runs like on rails, hugs the road like no other. It’s lighter, smaller, and perkier than the model S or X, but still feels rock solid. Has plenty of space for a family of four, and road trips are no problem with a range of 310 miles and the super charger network. Charging at home overnight is so much more convenient than getting gas. Car gets better every month with ‘over the air’ software updates, autopilot keeps evolving. Would not trade the model 3 for any other car in the world! :)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
old guy with a new toy
the three best pieces of machinery in my lifetime is the boeing b52 stratofortress, the apple ip[hone and the tesla model 3!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Crazy Cool Car!
I bought my Model 3 sight unseen or driven. Amazing and thrilling pick up, super smooth. The window views open and refreshing. Remote updates are so fun to explore. Sound system is wonderful. Love the simple voice commands "Call" " "Navigate to" . Other Tesla owners so helpful! Someone asked me to roll down my window and said 'Welcome to the Family!' I looked quizzical and they laughed gently, smiled and said the "Tesla Family!" :) Friends have told me about the Easter Eggs, much more to learn and that is part of the fun. The drive is amazing. Great handling and turns easily. Support is 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Gives a smooth, quiet ride, air circulates well. Fits 5 comfortably. Charger installation was easy. I charge it about every 3 weeks. Charges in a few hours for 280 miles charge. Drove it from Los Angeles to San Diego on one charge with 100 miles left of charge! Definitely recommend this car. Goodbye Petrol! I'll never buy another brand!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The future has arrived!
I've owned some awesome cars, but this one tops them all. If you have any doubt about the future of the automotive industry, go figure out a way to drive one of these. Once everyone has experienced it, gas cars will be a thing of the past. Driving dynamics, comfort, elegant and simple design, this car has it all. One comment on the Edmunds review... I agree with everything except the low rating for smartphone integration. One out of five because the reviewer(s) don't like bluetooth? Everything is going bluetooth, and it's far simpler than connecting a cable.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Model 3
Related Used 2017 Tesla Model 3 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner