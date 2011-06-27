Used 2003 Suzuki XL-7 SUV Consumer Reviews

Best Car Ever! Tina G , 08/25/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I've had my Suzuki XL7 for 7 years and have put 223,000 miles on it. In that time, I've only had one minor repair! The body has held up as well as the engine. This car is comfortable, looks great and is the most reliable car I've ever owned. Hoping to get another 100,000 reliable miles out of it :) Report Abuse

Sleeping Giant (well in spirit @least) Snookie , 02/22/2005 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We have owned this XL-7 for 2 years. It is the 13th car we have owned but by far the best value for the money. Have had Fords Dodges and Hondas all nice but this one really beats them all, hands down. All the toys and goodies of an expensive SUV with the reliablity of a solid Japanese Mfg. It may not be big is stature but it is a Giant in value.

Great Vehicle rey , 09/01/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased my Suzuki Grand Vitara Xl-7 brand new in 2003.. I depend quite a bit on my vehicle for work and require a reliable vehicle that I know I can count on. this vehicle has been a great find and has surpassed my expectations. with over 100,000 miles I have yet to invest in any repairs or huge maintenance costs. good quality vehicle that you know you can count on for many years to come.

Colorado Cruising cologuy , 04/20/2008 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Overall this is a reliable vehicle. We have not had any maintenance issues. It has a snappy acceleration. I just had to get used to the power coming on at 3000 rpm. On the highway the ride is great except for a little road noise but not that bad. Around town the lady likes it for in and out of parking lots. Gas mileage is about 17 mpg in town and 21 to 23 on highway. The car survived quite well after being rear ended buy a F250 super duty ford diesel, impact was absorbed by the rear door mounted spare. After repair it is still driving great.