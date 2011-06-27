Used 1997 Suzuki X-90 SUV Consumer Reviews
great suv. get more comments from people than with any i ever had.they are rare and people say what is that? what a great looking small suv! most reliable and fun to drive vehicles i ever owned. would buy another.
I haven't had any major problems with my X-90. It's been one of the best buys of my Life.
I had a 97 2WD X 90 from 97 to 2000. It definitely was a fun car. I'd say a great teen car or "young person" car. Kick stereo. Comfort level was moderate. Very small interior. No more than 2 adults could fit. Very reliable for the 45000 mi I put on it. Wish I had got the 4WD version. 2WD was poor in snow / ice. Basically a very fun, short haul, good weather car.
