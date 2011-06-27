  1. Home
Used 1999 Suzuki Swift Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)339.9/401.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.3 gal.
Combined MPG35
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque75 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower79 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle31.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room47.2 in.
Front shoulder room48.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.0 in.
Rear hip Room43.9 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room48.9 in.
Measurements
Length149.4 in.
Curb weight1895 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base93.1 in.
Width62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mercury Silver
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Polar White
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray
