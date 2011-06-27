Used 1999 Suzuki Swift Consumer Reviews
99 Swift
101,000 miles when I got it now has 110,000. Absolutley great on gas. I get 39 mpg beating the crap out of it. Had to put a starter in which took all of ten minutes. Great commuter car. Cant beat the mpg at 4 bucks a gallon
Not bad for the money.
I bought this car brand new in 1999. Overall, an excellent car for the pittance I paid for it ($7000.00). Never had one iota of problems while I owned it. Not a very big car, but with the seats folded down can actually gobble up a good size load of groceries. Great driver in the snow, provided you aren't using the Goodyear "invicta" GL tires which were absolute crap in wet weather. At 79hp, the car isn't a barn burner but isn't too bad for you and another person. Great mileage 42 mpg mixed driving. Handling is ok and the ride is very commendable for such a small car. I installed AC in the car which added a nice usable option. No rear window wiper/washer was bothersome in bad weather.
A brilliant first car
I have owned my little Suzuki for nearly a year now and it has been amazing. A brilliant first car. Interior is a little embarrassing but it can be spiced up. Engine is loud and noisy but could endure a sledge hammer blow and still be loud and noisy. The mileage is great for longish journeys but can struggle on those short journeys ( not sure of the mileage). The gadgets are brilliant.. For £800 quid where else could you get electric windows, cd player, electric wing mirrors and the like? I'd happly challenge a Merc in this car because even thought it can't win it makes me feel like I am ten again and that's what driving should be about.
Great little car
I owned a '99 Suzuki Swift for 7 years with no problems, except for replacing brake pads. I loved this car. It was completely problem-free for 7 years straight. Best car I've had so far and sorry that Suzuki doesn't make it anymore. It's nothing fancy but a great little car to get you from Point A to Point B.
great buy
got a good deal from a private party only 1400 bucks with 94000 miles. blue smoke at start up probably would not have baught it if i knew. have had no problems starts right up even at 15 below zero. its a base car no power steering or air. best thing about it is 40 mpg on the highway.
