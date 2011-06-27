Used 1995 Suzuki Sidekick SUV Consumer Reviews
Love it !
I have been the only owner of this vehicle, I have had it for 10 years and just love it. The only drawback is that it tends to fog up with more than one person in it during the cold northern winters. We have put new tires and new brakes on it but have not had any other major problems. I have put over 108,000 miles on it. I just love this car !!
Amazing Little SUV
I have had my little Suzuki Sidekick for seven years now. I drive it for work (sales) and it currently has over 200,000 miles on it. It has only broken down twice the entire time! And the repairs were minor! It is EXTREMELY reliable! This truck is like finding a rare jewel! The gas mileage is unbeatable. It seems like it does the best it can all the time. Like it's giving me it's abolute best in all situations! It is a dream! I highly recommend this vehicle!
My Sidekick still Kickin'
I purchased my sidekick new 1995 and its still rolling. Minor fixers. 1 major which was reasonable to repair.besides rust at the doorstep on driver side (chicago winters are salty). It still have good pick up and take off. I love the windows so much when I must ride in another car I laugh at the small windows and sideview mirrors; I'm so use to my side kick windows I don't care for others. I do wish it had a cup holder.
Solid, ultra dependable vehicle
I bought my 4D Sidekick from a rental agency with 21000 miles on it. In a few months I started having engine problems. The spark plug wires were bad but it was fixed under a recall. Since then I have had no problems, other than the transmission does not want to come out of Park if I have driven the car just a couple miles w/o some wrangling. But I have 144K on it and it is extremely dependable. Interior is cheap, the doors sound tinny and it needs some more HP, but almost no rust and I have never spent a dime on anything outside of normal wear and tear. Great little car for the $13K I paid for it!
Do not underestimate the Sidekick!!
When I bought this Sidekick, I was skeptical, but from comparison of domestic vehicles, no one better pays attention to details than on the Sidekick. There is a lot of features on this Sidekick, basically it has everything except leather seats. I couldn't believe that a compact SUV would have power mirrors, keyless entry with alarm, headrests on the back seats and still be such a nice vehicle. If you very get into the market into a great fuel economy vehicle, keep an eye on the Sidekick. Make sure you get the JXL version which is the top of the line up, which has all the features. This is one heck of a little SUV, also its 4 wheel drive with automatic locking hubs!! Talk about luxury!
