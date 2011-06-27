Used 1991 Suzuki Sidekick Consumer Reviews

D. Tracy , 10/18/2005

Yes, the Suzuki Sidekick is plain, but it will take me anywhere I want to go. On long trips to the mountains or on 4WD only trips in deep sand on Padre Island - this car has never let me down. I've pulled F-350's out of the sand. I bought mine for $2,500 and have put another $5,000 in it. I am now selling it for $1,800. As yuou can see, this truck has poor resale value. It can be fixed up to look good. I added custom wheels, graphics, a custom radio, tinted windows, and oversized tires to make it a real looker. The 1991 model has no overdrive which is a real bummer on gas. I only get 17 city, 24 hwy. The little engine revs high (4,000 rpm) at 70 mph. Mine has had two new engines and it uses oil. It is a great fishing car. Crosswinds at highway speeds are exhilerating though. I would not recommend this truck for a primary vehicle unless you're a good mechanic.