Used 1992 Suzuki Samurai Consumer Reviews
The greatest vwhicle I've ever had!
Leon Shargorodsky, 10/07/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
You won't find any other car that stands close to Samurai's reliability. My vehicle has 130,000 miles and it runs like new. I'm planning to keep this vehicle forever!
Report Abuse
Forever Young
ahmadsa, 08/25/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I boought this truck 12 years ago with 22 miles on it. Now it has 240,000 miles and still runs like the day I boought it. I've not had any major prblems with it, except that after 12 years the body has started to rust. Just change oil every 3,000 miles and keep on getting 30 miles to a gallon. I've towed my 18 foot boat with it for 12 summers and my snow mobiles for 12 winters. This vehiles is in a league of it's own. Indeed, good things come in small packages.
Report Abuse
Awesome
hitechmatt, 05/04/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I have owned it for 2 years with zero problems.
Report Abuse
