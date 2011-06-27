1992 Suzuki Samurai Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$624 - $1,326
Used Samurai for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
The Samurai loses a trim-level, making it available only as a two-wheel drive JA or four-wheel drive JL. The JL model loses its back seat.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Suzuki Samurai.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Leon Shargorodsky,10/07/2002
You won't find any other car that stands close to Samurai's reliability. My vehicle has 130,000 miles and it runs like new. I'm planning to keep this vehicle forever!
ahmadsa,08/25/2003
I boought this truck 12 years ago with 22 miles on it. Now it has 240,000 miles and still runs like the day I boought it. I've not had any major prblems with it, except that after 12 years the body has started to rust. Just change oil every 3,000 miles and keep on getting 30 miles to a gallon. I've towed my 18 foot boat with it for 12 summers and my snow mobiles for 12 winters. This vehiles is in a league of it's own. Indeed, good things come in small packages.
hitechmatt,05/04/2002
I have owned it for 2 years with zero problems.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Suzuki Samurai features & specs
MPG
24 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
66 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
66 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Samurai
Related Used 1992 Suzuki Samurai info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019