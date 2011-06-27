Used 2000 Suzuki Esteem Wagon Consumer Reviews
Best car ever, buy one if you can!
We had our Esteem wagon for 9 years and 168,000 and never regretted buying it. (It was recently totaled in a bad collision, no fault on the Suzuki and we miss it so much!) In those years we had no break-downs, excellent gas mileage, and awesome ability to bring tons of gear (the rear seats lay completely flat). The only problem we had was the outside door handles snapping some piece when it was very cold outside - it was an easy and cheap repair, but you can try to avoid it and just be very careful opening the doors when it's cold. There were no engine or any other problems. Highly recommend this car, even though it is 10 years old.
2000 Esteem Wagon 1.8, Great Car
We bought our Esteem in 1999 but it's an 2000 GLX model. I got the car since my father passed away 6 years ago and now in 2013, it still runs like a champ. I did the brakes pads once and then later on got some aftermarket drilled and slotted rotors and ceramic brake pads and new shoes and drums for the back. In all these 13+ years the car has never broke down on the road but once it didn't start in the garage. it was just the CMP sensor and that's about a 15 minute job for this car. Replaced the Idle Control Valve once, alternator and the struts and besides the regular wear items, tires, battery, belt, It keeps on going. My A/C never had problems since new and always blows cold.
Great car
This has been the best car I have ever owned. They are built in Japan and I understand that they are very popular there. I have only had some routine brake work done and that is it. It just keeps going and going.
little but might!
I would buy this 2000 Esteem wagon again if I could as long as the quality was still there. I bought this car used in 2002 but I am so glad I did. Out side of tune-ups and( tires every 4 years) I have had no problems with this model. Only problem I see is when the AC or Heat is on the gas goes out the window!!! Yet when you take this on the road for a long trip, it gives you good mileage with your gas. No AC/heat. I have had the maintenance was done when the times were right and the cost has not been outrages. I do wish the seats were a bit thicker and firmer on the back to help brace your self on a long road trip. I have to keep this car because it's the last care I'll ever buy because of my age. She has worked like a tank on many a day, and I'm happy to have her hopes she keeps on keeping on.... Smile.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good Cheap Car
I bought my 2000 Esteem sedan with 30K miles for $5500. What a buy! This is a solid little car that is fun to drive and costs very little to operate (30+ mpg). It has a very roomy interior, and a good sized trunk. The engine's performance is good, however it strains occasionally when climbing steep hills. It cruises at high speeds rather easily and has good short range acceleration. Overall, this model is a great car for the money.
Sponsored cars related to the Esteem
Related Used 2000 Suzuki Esteem Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner