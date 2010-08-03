Used 2000 Suzuki Esteem for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 72,751 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$4,377
Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Esteem
LC,03/08/2010
We had our Esteem wagon for 9 years and 168,000 and never regretted buying it. (It was recently totaled in a bad collision, no fault on the Suzuki and we miss it so much!) In those years we had no break-downs, excellent gas mileage, and awesome ability to bring tons of gear (the rear seats lay completely flat). The only problem we had was the outside door handles snapping some piece when it was very cold outside - it was an easy and cheap repair, but you can try to avoid it and just be very careful opening the doors when it's cold. There were no engine or any other problems. Highly recommend this car, even though it is 10 years old.
