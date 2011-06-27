Used 1995 Suzuki Esteem Sedan Consumer Reviews
BORING
FORDMAN, 01/08/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I bought this car from my step sister as the 3rd owner. Other than it being INCREDIBLY slow and VERY temperamental, it is a good car. It accelerates like a slug till about 3000rpm and then it advances to turtle status. Being my first car I am glad that i'm not walking but still. This car was not designed for Colorado winters either. During extreme cold the MPG drops to about 20 from 35. It does do well when going a constant speed, i achieved 45 MPG on a long haul trip but, it just doesn't do it for me for short hops around town. I guess i can't expect that much from an engine smaller than a bottle of soda!
