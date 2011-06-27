1995 Suzuki Esteem Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$743 - $1,754
Used Esteem for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
The 1995 Esteem is Suzuki's entry in the subcompact car market. The Esteem has standard dual airbags and is available with antilock brakes but is saddled with a 1.6-liter engine.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Suzuki Esteem.
Most helpful consumer reviews
FORDMAN,01/08/2005
I bought this car from my step sister as the 3rd owner. Other than it being INCREDIBLY slow and VERY temperamental, it is a good car. It accelerates like a slug till about 3000rpm and then it advances to turtle status. Being my first car I am glad that i'm not walking but still. This car was not designed for Colorado winters either. During extreme cold the MPG drops to about 20 from 35. It does do well when going a constant speed, i achieved 45 MPG on a long haul trip but, it just doesn't do it for me for short hops around town. I guess i can't expect that much from an engine smaller than a bottle of soda!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Suzuki Esteem features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
98 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
98 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Esteem
Related Used 1995 Suzuki Esteem info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons