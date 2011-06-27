  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

1995 Suzuki Esteem Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Suzuki Esteem for Sale
List Price Estimate
$743 - $1,754
Used Esteem for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The 1995 Esteem is Suzuki's entry in the subcompact car market. The Esteem has standard dual airbags and is available with antilock brakes but is saddled with a 1.6-liter engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Suzuki Esteem.

5(0%)
4(0%)
3(100%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.0
1 reviews
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BORING
FORDMAN,01/08/2005
I bought this car from my step sister as the 3rd owner. Other than it being INCREDIBLY slow and VERY temperamental, it is a good car. It accelerates like a slug till about 3000rpm and then it advances to turtle status. Being my first car I am glad that i'm not walking but still. This car was not designed for Colorado winters either. During extreme cold the MPG drops to about 20 from 35. It does do well when going a constant speed, i achieved 45 MPG on a long haul trip but, it just doesn't do it for me for short hops around town. I guess i can't expect that much from an engine smaller than a bottle of soda!
See all 1 reviews of the 1995 Suzuki Esteem
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
98 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Suzuki Esteem features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Suzuki Esteem

Used 1995 Suzuki Esteem Overview

The Used 1995 Suzuki Esteem is offered in the following submodels: Esteem Sedan. Available styles include GLX 4dr Sedan, and GL 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Suzuki Esteem?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Suzuki Esteems are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Suzuki Esteem for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Suzuki Esteem.

