Used 2010 Suzuki Equator for Sale Near Me

I never thought I would ever own a truck other than a Toyota but after 20+ years here I am, the very happy and satisfied owner of a Suzuki Equator. I did serious research on this purchase as it was my first new vehicle purchase and it came down to the Equator and the Tacoma. Toyota did not seem to care if they sold the Tacoma to me, no incentives and the frame design is really sad compared to my old Toyota. So I went with the Equator which is rugged, durable, high quality, and well thought out and executed. Course I have only had it a few months and any new vehicle is a good thing. Still, I am really happy with this truck which sees lots of hunting trip use. Well done, Suzuki!

Read more