Used 2010 Suzuki Equator for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Equator Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2011 Suzuki Equator RMZ-4 in Red
    used

    2011 Suzuki Equator RMZ-4

    58,415 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,993

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Suzuki Equator searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Equator
  4. Used 2010 Suzuki Equator

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Equator

Read recent reviews for the Suzuki Equator
Overall Consumer Rating
54 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
I love my new Equator!
Chris Thomas,08/27/2010
I never thought I would ever own a truck other than a Toyota but after 20+ years here I am, the very happy and satisfied owner of a Suzuki Equator. I did serious research on this purchase as it was my first new vehicle purchase and it came down to the Equator and the Tacoma. Toyota did not seem to care if they sold the Tacoma to me, no incentives and the frame design is really sad compared to my old Toyota. So I went with the Equator which is rugged, durable, high quality, and well thought out and executed. Course I have only had it a few months and any new vehicle is a good thing. Still, I am really happy with this truck which sees lots of hunting trip use. Well done, Suzuki!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Suzuki
Equator
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Suzuki Equator info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings