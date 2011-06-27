Vehicle overview

Like most everything else in the U.S., pickup trucks have been supersized over the last couple of decades. Perhaps with the latest trend of downsizing, midsize trucks may regain some footing. Choices are few in this category, but among this select group, the 2011 Suzuki Equator ranks very highly.

Although the Equator has its own traditional style, it's essentially identical to the 2011 Nissan Frontier on which it's based under the sheet metal. The Equator and Frontier interior treatments are fundamentally similar as well, with just a few badge changes for the Suzuki. Under the hood, you'll even find some traces of Nissan labeling.

As a result, you get all the advantages and disadvantages that come with the Nissan Frontier. The Equator shares the strength of an optional V6 engine, relatively nimble handling, a manageable size, sturdy construction and respectable off-road performance. Likewise, both trucks suffer from the same cramped quarters in the rear of the crew cab. The Equator also isn't available in the simple standard cab from the Frontier lineup, although this is simply because it has relatively little market appeal.

Suzuki offers a seven-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, while the Nissan stops at five years and 60,000 miles. The drawback here is that warranty work must be performed at Suzuki dealerships, which are outnumbered considerably by Nissan dealers. If a Suzuki dealer is conveniently close to you, however, the 2011 Equator should be an enticing midsize pickup.