Vehicle overview

The 2010 Suzuki Equator is one of the more capable and powerful pickups on the market. It's so good, in fact, that we rank it up there with the best midsize trucks on the market. But some explanation on the Suzuki's strong showing is probably in order. Other than some altered styling, the Equator is basically a rebadged version of the Nissan Frontier, which also happens to be a top pick of ours. Open the Suzuki's hood and you'll actually find traces of Nissan labeling.

So why would anyone buy the Suzuki instead of the Nissan? Glad you asked. In terms of exterior styling, the Suzuki Equator has a more traditional truck look to it, and some of us find it more appealing than the Frontier's more chunky and angular style. Then there's the Suzuki's drivetrain warranty that spans seven years or 100,000 miles -- compare that to the Nissan's five-year/60,000-mile warranty. However, it's also important to note that all warranty work must be performed at Suzuki dealers, which are pretty scarce compared to Nissan's dealer network.

Purchasing an Equator will naturally give you all of the advantages and drawbacks that come with the Nissan Frontier. In the plus column, the 2010 Suzuki Equator can count on a strong optional V6 engine, a manageable size, relatively nimble handling, respectable off-road performance and sturdy construction. On the downside, though, the Suzuki has the same cramped crew cab rear quarters and lack of a standard cab model that the Nissan does.

For 2010, Suzuki has sweetened the deal, but only slightly. A removable Garmin navigation unit is available on RMZ models and stability control is now standard for all V6-powered Equators. These improvements aren't huge, but given how highly we rank the Equator, they're welcome additions, nonetheless. In terms of competition, the Toyota Tacoma is the only other truck you'll likely want to look at; it has a bigger cabin with nicer materials, though it comes at the expense of some drivability. All things considered, though, Suzuki's Equator should suit midsize truck buyers quite nicely.