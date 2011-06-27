  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Equator
  4. Used 2009 Suzuki Equator
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Suzuki Equator Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Equator
5(92%)4(0%)3(8%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
12 reviews
Write a review
See all Equators for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,689 - $6,959
Used Equator for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Go big or stay Nissan

R.Norman, 12/30/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Good warranty, okay fuel mileage,and a comfortable ride. After buying my truck, I later returned to the dealer, and was unable to order parts,such as a bush guard, mouldings, etc. The Equator appeared to be there pink elephant, opposed to other Suzuki products on hand. The parts department had no answers, however I found every thing I needed at Nissan. When time for servicing the dealer had to back order a oil filter. I reside in British Columbia, and have only seen one or two Equators in passing over the last 6 months. In western Canada, Suzuki needs to go big or leave this truck to Nissan. My truck gets a lot of looks, along with questions. Obviously due to poor advertising.

Report Abuse

Brand new owner

Moose, 05/16/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Well, I have been hunting for a new vehicle & stumbled upon this new Suzuki Equator! Looks great, but I'll admit I hadn't done any research on it. Dealer said it was basically a Nissan Frontier, but looks better to me! I just bought mine last night & will come back here after I have some experience with it.

Report Abuse

This truck is not safe for your family

Family, 11/06/2009
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

We bought this truck hoping for better fuel mpg & better performance. We loved the truck when we first bought but in Aug 2009 we were on vac. the brakes went all the way to the floor & are very mushy. We are still dealing with this issue & no one wants to help us. The Suzuki rep. states everything is fine but two other certified brake tech states that there is a problem. So we have a truck that we can not drive because it is not safe for our family!!!!!

Report Abuse

Hidden Gem

Chtyan, 08/06/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I was shopping and didn't even know that Suzuki had a truck, I was looking at a Nissan frontier and after researching, I found out the equator was a frontier and the price was about the same but there are a few distinct differences 1-the better powertrain warranty 7 yr 100,000 miles vs 5 yr 60,000 miles 2-you get the better looking alloy wheels instead of the steel wheels 3- I think the grill is a lot better looking I've had this truck for 2 weeks now and I have to say I'm a very satisfied person. I'm 6,3 and their is plenty of room for me. I would suggest to anyone to take a hard look at the Suzuki equator.

Report Abuse

Premium Ride

Roger, 08/08/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have owned my new Equator 2 weeks now. With the big 16 inch tires and aloy wheels, it rides like a big ruck.So far combind mpg is 20. Things they could improve on are: Should have offered the V-6 in the "premium. Plastic flimsy glove box and door. Gas door is not remote and can be opened by anyone on the outside. No trip computer unless you buy the "sport model. Dash lights illumination level is fixed and cannot be changed. Auto/manual shift is nice feature. Mud guards; bed liner and other items all extras also. This truck in the premium package should offer more as standard features especially for the price of this model. Needs improvement if Suzuki stays in the truck business.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Equators for sale

Related Used 2009 Suzuki Equator info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles