Used 2009 Suzuki Equator Consumer Reviews

Go big or stay Nissan R.Norman , 12/30/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Good warranty, okay fuel mileage,and a comfortable ride. After buying my truck, I later returned to the dealer, and was unable to order parts,such as a bush guard, mouldings, etc. The Equator appeared to be there pink elephant, opposed to other Suzuki products on hand. The parts department had no answers, however I found every thing I needed at Nissan. When time for servicing the dealer had to back order a oil filter. I reside in British Columbia, and have only seen one or two Equators in passing over the last 6 months. In western Canada, Suzuki needs to go big or leave this truck to Nissan. My truck gets a lot of looks, along with questions. Obviously due to poor advertising.

Brand new owner Moose , 05/16/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Well, I have been hunting for a new vehicle & stumbled upon this new Suzuki Equator! Looks great, but I'll admit I hadn't done any research on it. Dealer said it was basically a Nissan Frontier, but looks better to me! I just bought mine last night & will come back here after I have some experience with it.

This truck is not safe for your family Family , 11/06/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought this truck hoping for better fuel mpg & better performance. We loved the truck when we first bought but in Aug 2009 we were on vac. the brakes went all the way to the floor & are very mushy. We are still dealing with this issue & no one wants to help us. The Suzuki rep. states everything is fine but two other certified brake tech states that there is a problem. So we have a truck that we can not drive because it is not safe for our family!!!!!

Hidden Gem Chtyan , 08/06/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I was shopping and didn't even know that Suzuki had a truck, I was looking at a Nissan frontier and after researching, I found out the equator was a frontier and the price was about the same but there are a few distinct differences 1-the better powertrain warranty 7 yr 100,000 miles vs 5 yr 60,000 miles 2-you get the better looking alloy wheels instead of the steel wheels 3- I think the grill is a lot better looking I've had this truck for 2 weeks now and I have to say I'm a very satisfied person. I'm 6,3 and their is plenty of room for me. I would suggest to anyone to take a hard look at the Suzuki equator.