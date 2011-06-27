Used 2009 Suzuki Equator Consumer Reviews
Go big or stay Nissan
Good warranty, okay fuel mileage,and a comfortable ride. After buying my truck, I later returned to the dealer, and was unable to order parts,such as a bush guard, mouldings, etc. The Equator appeared to be there pink elephant, opposed to other Suzuki products on hand. The parts department had no answers, however I found every thing I needed at Nissan. When time for servicing the dealer had to back order a oil filter. I reside in British Columbia, and have only seen one or two Equators in passing over the last 6 months. In western Canada, Suzuki needs to go big or leave this truck to Nissan. My truck gets a lot of looks, along with questions. Obviously due to poor advertising.
Brand new owner
Well, I have been hunting for a new vehicle & stumbled upon this new Suzuki Equator! Looks great, but I'll admit I hadn't done any research on it. Dealer said it was basically a Nissan Frontier, but looks better to me! I just bought mine last night & will come back here after I have some experience with it.
This truck is not safe for your family
We bought this truck hoping for better fuel mpg & better performance. We loved the truck when we first bought but in Aug 2009 we were on vac. the brakes went all the way to the floor & are very mushy. We are still dealing with this issue & no one wants to help us. The Suzuki rep. states everything is fine but two other certified brake tech states that there is a problem. So we have a truck that we can not drive because it is not safe for our family!!!!!
Hidden Gem
I was shopping and didn't even know that Suzuki had a truck, I was looking at a Nissan frontier and after researching, I found out the equator was a frontier and the price was about the same but there are a few distinct differences 1-the better powertrain warranty 7 yr 100,000 miles vs 5 yr 60,000 miles 2-you get the better looking alloy wheels instead of the steel wheels 3- I think the grill is a lot better looking I've had this truck for 2 weeks now and I have to say I'm a very satisfied person. I'm 6,3 and their is plenty of room for me. I would suggest to anyone to take a hard look at the Suzuki equator.
Premium Ride
I have owned my new Equator 2 weeks now. With the big 16 inch tires and aloy wheels, it rides like a big ruck.So far combind mpg is 20. Things they could improve on are: Should have offered the V-6 in the "premium. Plastic flimsy glove box and door. Gas door is not remote and can be opened by anyone on the outside. No trip computer unless you buy the "sport model. Dash lights illumination level is fixed and cannot be changed. Auto/manual shift is nice feature. Mud guards; bed liner and other items all extras also. This truck in the premium package should offer more as standard features especially for the price of this model. Needs improvement if Suzuki stays in the truck business.
Sponsored cars related to the Equator
Related Used 2009 Suzuki Equator info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons