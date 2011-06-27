Used 2003 Suzuki Aerio Sedan Consumer Reviews

dwvb , 10/18/2016 GS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)

6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used from a friend in like new condition. car was bought as a first car for my daughter, she has been driving it for over 4 years. She wasn't crazy about the car when i first bought it. Her complaints: You can not see the front bumper, you must allow extra turning room, extra room in front of you when driving, watch for curbs-ours sits low to the ground-previous owner added things to make it sporty looking. She loves it now--she would not give it up if you asked her too. I have kept up the servicing and except for the expensive cost of brakes and tires- I have had no other cost but oil changes and regular keep up. I Have been told by the guy who services it that parts for it are hard to get for it and that new parts for it usually need to be specially ordered and shipped in from over seas. Our car named Midnight has 94 thousand miles, 48 thousand miles of it is ours-due to her n collage. Car is still running strong, runs great on high grade fuel. As of 4/25/2017; {please remember we purchased our vehicle from someone we knew-not from a dealer. There was no warranty on it when we bought it.} i am still keeping up on the regular servicing for my daughter. Our guy that services it-checks everything, and i mean everything-including the cars wipers when i bring it in. Except for having to replace the radio/disc player that stopped working, I have had no other major repairs/there has been no big issues. Midnight is still running great and has almost 103 thousand miles. Today my daughter swears her car gets 36 miles to the gallon. it is more reliable then any of our other vehicles. Starts up and goes everyday. It even runs wonderful in the snow. We have no complaints. My daughter says she loves it and has us on the look out to pick up a second one in case something happens to Midnight-but at this time we haven't had any luck. I agreed on looking for the 2nd because I couldn't ask for a better car for her.