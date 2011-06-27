Used 2003 Suzuki Aerio Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car
I bought this car new in 2003 My work round trip is 184 miles my car just went over 402000 miles I have had no problems. Just oil changes and two set of brake pads and at 250000 clutch presure plate thowout bearing all which are wearout parts.
LOVE MY SUZUKI
I bought my Suzuki with 6 miles on it back in 2003. It now is hitting over 190,000. It has been an amazing car. There have been a few issues. A CD got stuck in the CD player and now that doesn't work. The radio still works fine though. The light on the clock doesn't work, even with replacement fuse. I did start having issues the last 2 years with the heat shield clamps rusting. Overall I will be very sad the day "Shelly" takes a dump.
Love it-still running great.
I bought this car used from a friend in like new condition. car was bought as a first car for my daughter, she has been driving it for over 4 years. She wasn't crazy about the car when i first bought it. Her complaints: You can not see the front bumper, you must allow extra turning room, extra room in front of you when driving, watch for curbs-ours sits low to the ground-previous owner added things to make it sporty looking. She loves it now--she would not give it up if you asked her too. I have kept up the servicing and except for the expensive cost of brakes and tires- I have had no other cost but oil changes and regular keep up. I Have been told by the guy who services it that parts for it are hard to get for it and that new parts for it usually need to be specially ordered and shipped in from over seas. Our car named Midnight has 94 thousand miles, 48 thousand miles of it is ours-due to her n collage. Car is still running strong, runs great on high grade fuel. As of 4/25/2017; {please remember we purchased our vehicle from someone we knew-not from a dealer. There was no warranty on it when we bought it.} i am still keeping up on the regular servicing for my daughter. Our guy that services it-checks everything, and i mean everything-including the cars wipers when i bring it in. Except for having to replace the radio/disc player that stopped working, I have had no other major repairs/there has been no big issues. Midnight is still running great and has almost 103 thousand miles. Today my daughter swears her car gets 36 miles to the gallon. it is more reliable then any of our other vehicles. Starts up and goes everyday. It even runs wonderful in the snow. We have no complaints. My daughter says she loves it and has us on the look out to pick up a second one in case something happens to Midnight-but at this time we haven't had any luck. I agreed on looking for the 2nd because I couldn't ask for a better car for her.
Love my little mobile bubble
If you don't mind looking like you're driving around in a gigantic bubble-then this is the car for you. I'm 5'11 and my husband is 6'4 and this car has enough room for us and our family of giants. I have had this same car for about 7 years now, used, and I haven't had trouble with driving in the snow. I owned it through the summer in South Florida and through the "sno-maggedon" in Virginia and found it to be a great vehicle for either location. I will agree it's basically plastic but I was side swiped a few years ago and it kept me safe. The cables on the battery though do fray so keep an eye under the hood ever so often. Otherwise it's money well spent.
dependable fun driving car
Great little car I bought for my daughter's first car and 4 years later she's still driving it.Our only major problem was the transmission.It was blamed on the tow truck for towing from the rear after a little mishap she had at a local sonic.Word of advice if ever get towed have them to load on a roll off and not towed from the rear.It burned out our tranny.Other than that,we had headlights replaced and very bad design on that deal,gotta pull bumper off for that.We have put 123,000 miles on it and have not a problem.We also changed wheels and tires to give more ground clearence. Pulled off all emblem's and had them powdered coated a light bronze color to match wheels now it's a head Turner.Best foreign car we have owned(next to my Nissan pu).
