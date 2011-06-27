Used 2002 Suzuki Aerio Wagon Consumer Reviews
This Car Should Definately Be Revived!
I bought my car used from a dealership. Hadn't ever seen any model like it. I was actually one of the first in my entire community w/ this type of car, stopping traffic w/ people asking me what type of car it was how cute it was. So, that tells you something about it's looks. Driving experience has been wonderful. No problems whatsoever. I use mine everyday over 123k now and still great. Roomy (even for 6,4 husband), reliable, works great! I'd want to buy another one if needed but found it's been discontinued. W/ this car's reliability record, this should not be! Bring it back Suzuki!
AERIO SX
GREAT VEHICLE, LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT, HANDLES WELL, LOTS OF ROOM FOR HAULING, PLUS IT TURNS A LOT OF HEADS GOING DOWN THE STREET. THIS IS MY SECOND SUZUKI THE OTHER ONE ONLY NEEDED OIL CHANGES AND TIRE ROTATIONS.
Sub-Toyota Quality
The quality sucks. I had to have the water pump replaced, engine mounts replaced, right axel replaced, and only have 99k miles. The front spoiler is too low, and got hooked on many curbs. It's trashed and costs $800 to replace. Not worth it. Poor paint job, scratches off easy to reveal black primer on bumpers.
Love this car
Bought this car because I really like the way it drove. Very comfortable, quick response, roomy. At the time I really wanted a Chevy Monte Carlo, but when I test drove it, I decided on the Aerio. Much more room! I have had this car for 4 years and have no complaints, no problems! It's a great car.
I love this car!
I saw the Aerio for the first time at the NY Auto Show and was impressed. I bought one and love it. It has good power, handling, general performance. The winshield, and side glass provide a lot of visibility, but that means a lot of eye strain from light as well as the heat from the sun. Also, the LCD display on the radio is hard to see in direct sun. I've gotten many positive comments about the car and my teenage son likes it too. I'd recommend the car to anyone looking for a sporty, affordable, small wagon.
Sponsored cars related to the Aerio
Related Used 2002 Suzuki Aerio Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner