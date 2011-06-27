  1. Home
Used 2002 Suzuki Aerio Wagon Consumer Reviews

This Car Should Definately Be Revived!

kimmypoo, 03/30/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought my car used from a dealership. Hadn't ever seen any model like it. I was actually one of the first in my entire community w/ this type of car, stopping traffic w/ people asking me what type of car it was how cute it was. So, that tells you something about it's looks. Driving experience has been wonderful. No problems whatsoever. I use mine everyday over 123k now and still great. Roomy (even for 6,4 husband), reliable, works great! I'd want to buy another one if needed but found it's been discontinued. W/ this car's reliability record, this should not be! Bring it back Suzuki!

AERIO SX

456, 03/18/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

GREAT VEHICLE, LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT, HANDLES WELL, LOTS OF ROOM FOR HAULING, PLUS IT TURNS A LOT OF HEADS GOING DOWN THE STREET. THIS IS MY SECOND SUZUKI THE OTHER ONE ONLY NEEDED OIL CHANGES AND TIRE ROTATIONS.

Sub-Toyota Quality

tucsonics, 08/09/2012
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

The quality sucks. I had to have the water pump replaced, engine mounts replaced, right axel replaced, and only have 99k miles. The front spoiler is too low, and got hooked on many curbs. It's trashed and costs $800 to replace. Not worth it. Poor paint job, scratches off easy to reveal black primer on bumpers.

Love this car

ccox, 07/15/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this car because I really like the way it drove. Very comfortable, quick response, roomy. At the time I really wanted a Chevy Monte Carlo, but when I test drove it, I decided on the Aerio. Much more room! I have had this car for 4 years and have no complaints, no problems! It's a great car.

I love this car!

Bill D., 05/24/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I saw the Aerio for the first time at the NY Auto Show and was impressed. I bought one and love it. It has good power, handling, general performance. The winshield, and side glass provide a lot of visibility, but that means a lot of eye strain from light as well as the heat from the sun. Also, the LCD display on the radio is hard to see in direct sun. I've gotten many positive comments about the car and my teenage son likes it too. I'd recommend the car to anyone looking for a sporty, affordable, small wagon.

