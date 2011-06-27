Used 2002 Suzuki Aerio Wagon Consumer Reviews

This Car Should Definately Be Revived! kimmypoo , 03/30/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my car used from a dealership. Hadn't ever seen any model like it. I was actually one of the first in my entire community w/ this type of car, stopping traffic w/ people asking me what type of car it was how cute it was. So, that tells you something about it's looks. Driving experience has been wonderful. No problems whatsoever. I use mine everyday over 123k now and still great. Roomy (even for 6,4 husband), reliable, works great! I'd want to buy another one if needed but found it's been discontinued. W/ this car's reliability record, this should not be! Bring it back Suzuki! Report Abuse

AERIO SX 456 , 03/18/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful GREAT VEHICLE, LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT, HANDLES WELL, LOTS OF ROOM FOR HAULING, PLUS IT TURNS A LOT OF HEADS GOING DOWN THE STREET. THIS IS MY SECOND SUZUKI THE OTHER ONE ONLY NEEDED OIL CHANGES AND TIRE ROTATIONS.

Sub-Toyota Quality tucsonics , 08/09/2012 3 of 4 people found this review helpful The quality sucks. I had to have the water pump replaced, engine mounts replaced, right axel replaced, and only have 99k miles. The front spoiler is too low, and got hooked on many curbs. It's trashed and costs $800 to replace. Not worth it. Poor paint job, scratches off easy to reveal black primer on bumpers.

Love this car ccox , 07/15/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this car because I really like the way it drove. Very comfortable, quick response, roomy. At the time I really wanted a Chevy Monte Carlo, but when I test drove it, I decided on the Aerio. Much more room! I have had this car for 4 years and have no complaints, no problems! It's a great car.