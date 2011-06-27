Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek SUV Consumer Reviews

Just what I was looking for antiquity , 10/26/2013 49 of 51 people found this review helpful Lots of "compact" SUVs out there, and almost all of them are boring and bland. While no drag racer, this car is fun to drive, has exciting styling, and is just the right size. Also, it has a unique look and size that isn't quite an SUV, more like a sports wagon/SUV cross. You get a lot for the money - heated leather seats, Navigation, moonroof, backup camera - compared to other cars. Plus, the raised clearance, cool wheels, and great gas mileage (at at 27 MPG mostly on short trips and city driving). The drive feels very secure, and the shift paddles are fun to use. The engine does rev high and won't get you 0 - 60 in a record time, but the car feels punchy, spry, and turns on a dime. Report Abuse

Never thought I'd buy a Subaru katethegreat84 , 08/09/2014 16 of 16 people found this review helpful When I first started looking at cars I never even thought to look at the Crosstrek or Subaru. As a real estate agent I wanted something nice but didn't want to go the standard issue luxury car everyone seems to drive. When a family member recommended the forester, I wasn't thrilled but went to test drive it anyway. While at the dealership I saw this little beauty and fell in love. I can cart around my clients and all my signs/lockboxes/excess Realtor stuff. But its also very comfortable and safe feeling. Being able to sit up high is a plus when you drive 20k miles a year. I highly recommend the GPS option, with it you get an upgraded sound system and a back up camera. I love my Crosstrek! Report Abuse

Turns out looks really aren't everything t krause , 04/17/2016 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I was sold on the look of this car and Subaru's reputation. My experience was rather poor. The battery died every few months. Subaru couldn't find anything wrong. If they'd told me that they put in a low-quality battery and it was a common problem then maybe I'd have believed them and kept the car. They then suspected a faulty remote start - that they had installed when I bought it. It was at the dealership for about 2 weeks - when I finally just asked them what they'd give me for it is when they really started trying to fix it (mind you I had it for 2 years and it only had about 7600 miles on it). The other cons are minor: the radio quality was noticeably poor when the heat or air conditioner was running because the noise from the blower was so loud. A great sound system wasn't something I really cared about, but the noise from the blower was so loud you couldn't hear any sound from the radio at all when the heat/air was on. You had to put the heat/air at full blast in order to get a comfortable temperature inside the car. The most distressing problem was when you would shift from reverse into drive. There was a strange delay that I've never experienced in another car. When it was ready it would "pop" and the acceleration was faster than you were expecting. It just had a weird feeling to it, not smooth. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Cold Feet Carol Pastushok , 03/05/2015 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought my 2014 subaru a little over a year ago. This past winter I really noticed how poorly the heat works. My feet and legs get so cold I'm tempted to put in a heating blanket. The service dept said..."Can't do anything...the heating system is weak" Also very noisy at highway speeds...can't listen easily to my audio books. Finally, some of these problems might be tolerable if the MPG was better than 23 using 87 octane. The service person said the computer says 26 MPG ??and it's winter. Report Abuse