Used 2012 Subaru Tribeca Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Combined MPG181818
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg16/21 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/354.9 mi.270.4/354.9 mi.270.4/354.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Torque247 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm247 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm247 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower256 hp @ 6000 rpm256 hp @ 6000 rpm256 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Popular Package #1yesnono
Moonroof Package + Navigation Systemyesnono
Moonroof Packageyesnono
Moonroof Package + Navigation System + Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSES)yesnono
Utility Packageyesnoyes
Popular Package #4yesnoyes
Standard Modelyesyesyes
Popular Package #3yesnoyes
Navigation + Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSES)noyesno
Popular Package #2noyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyesyesno
385 watts stereo outputyesyesno
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesno
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
10 total speakersyesyesno
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesno
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyesyesno
100 watts stereo outputnonoyes
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesno
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
rear view cameranoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Anti-Slip Matyesyesyes
Beige Luggage Compartment Coveryesyesno
Gray Luggage Compartment Coveryesyesyes
Rear Entertainment System Head Phonesyesyesno
Gray Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Rear Entertainment System Remoteyesyesno
Severe Weather Companionyesyesyes
Cargo Organizeryesyesyes
All-Weather Floormatsyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Black Retractable Luggage Compartment Coveryesyesyes
3rd Row all-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Compartment Separator/Dog Guardyesyesyes
Rear Seatback Cargo Netyesyesyes
Silver Ash Trayyesyesyes
Black Ash Trayyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyesnoyes
Security System Shock Sensoryesyesyes
First, Second and Third Row Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Ash Tray Holderyesyesyes
Rear Dome Reading Lightyesyesno
Beige Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Rear Cargo Netyesyesyes
Navigation Systemnoyesno
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinknonoyes
iPod Interface Kitnonoyes
Gray Blue Connect Kitnonoyes
Subwoofer/Amplifier and Subwoofer Mounting Kitnonoyes
XM Satellite Radio Kitnonoyes
Sirius Satellite Radiononoyes
12 Volt to 5 Volt Adapter Cable For iPodnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesyesno
Front head room40.3 in.38.9 in.40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
Front hip room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
premium clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Rear head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.34.3 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Ski Attachment Mtg Clamps (Aero)yesyesyes
Rear Bumper Corner Moldingyesyesyes
Kayak Carrieryesyesyes
Bike/Kayak Mtg Clamps (Aero-Brass)yesyesyes
18" Chrome-Finished Alloy Wheelsyesyesyes
Hood Protectoryesyesyes
Car Cover Bagyesyesyes
Polished Stainless Steel License Plate Frameyesyesyes
Fixed Position Aero Cross Bar Kityesnoyes
Ski Carrier Lift Kityesyesyes
Heavy Duty Roof Cargo Basketyesyesyes
Splash Guard Kityesyesyes
Stainless Steel Slim Line License Plate Frameyesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Aero Cross Bar Kityesyesno
Front Bumper Underguardyesnoyes
Mat Black Slim Line License Plate Frameyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Roof Mounted Single Bike Attachmentyesyesyes
Valve Stem Capsyesyesyes
Fork Mounted Bike Carrieryesyesyes
Car Coveryesyesyes
Front Wheel Holderyesyesyes
Round Cross Bar Kityesyesno
Trailer Hitch and Transmission Oil Cooleryesyesyes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryesyesno
Roof Cargo Carrieryesyesyes
Puddle Lightsyesyesyes
Extended Roof Cargo Carrieryesyesyes
Hitch Mounted Bike Attachmentyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Coveryesyesyes
Ski Attachmentyesyesyes
Key Fobyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Front track62.2 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity74.4 cu.ft.74.4 cu.ft.74.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4214 lbs.4256 lbs.4173 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.3 cu.ft.8.3 cu.ft.8.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.0.38 cd.0.38 cd.
Angle of approach16.7 degrees16.7 degrees16.7 degrees
Angle of departure21.1 degrees21.1 degrees21.1 degrees
Length191.5 in.191.5 in.191.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height66.4 in.67.7 in.66.4 in.
Wheel base108.2 in.108.2 in.108.2 in.
Width73.9 in.73.9 in.73.9 in.
Rear track62.1 in.62.1 in.62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Exterior Colors
  • Satin While Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ruby Red Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ruby Red Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Slate Gray, leather
  • Desert Beige, leather
  • Slate Gray, leather
  • Desert Beige, leather
  • Slate Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
255/55R18 104H tiresyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
