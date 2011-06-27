  1. Home
Used 2011 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Tribeca
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/354.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque247 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower256 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Power Moonroof and Navigation Packageyes
Power Moonroof w/Navigation and Rear Seat Entertainment System Packageyes
Power Moonroof Packageyes
Base Modelyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
385 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Beige Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Gray Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Popular Equipment Group 1yes
Gray Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floormatsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Black Retractable Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Rear Seatback Cargo Netyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Security System Shock Sensoryes
Rear Dome Reading Lightyes
Cargo Area Convenience Group 4Cyes
Cargo Area Convenience Group 4Dyes
Beige Cargo Trayyes
Rear Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Aero Cross Bar Kityes
Front Bumper Underguardyes
Wheel Locksyes
Hood Protectoryes
Round Cross Bar Kityes
Convenience Group 1yes
Trailer Hitch and Transmission Oil Cooleryes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Puddle Lightsyes
Protection Group 1yes
Fixed Position Aero Cross Bar Kityes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Popular Equipment Group 2Byes
Popular Equipment Group 2Ayes
Splash Guard Kityes
Measurements
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity74.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4214 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach16.7 degrees
Angle of departure21.1 degrees
Length191.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height66.4 in.
Wheel base108.2 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Azurite Blue Pearl
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl
  • Satin While Pearl
  • Steel Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Desert Beige, leather
  • Slate Gray, leather
  • Slate Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
255/55R18 104H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
