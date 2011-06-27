Used 2018 Subaru Outback Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outback SUV
2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,726*
Total Cash Price
$28,893
2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,015*
Total Cash Price
$38,807
3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$53,533*
Total Cash Price
$39,940
3.6R Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,394*
Total Cash Price
$39,090
2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,967*
Total Cash Price
$28,326
2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,486*
Total Cash Price
$29,459
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outback SUV 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$734
|$757
|$779
|$803
|$826
|$3,899
|Maintenance
|$828
|$1,444
|$1,686
|$879
|$1,274
|$6,112
|Repairs
|$130
|$306
|$450
|$525
|$615
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,556
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,743
|Financing
|$1,553
|$1,250
|$925
|$579
|$209
|$4,517
|Depreciation
|$5,815
|$2,518
|$2,215
|$1,965
|$1,763
|$14,276
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,775
|$7,515
|$7,333
|$6,065
|$6,038
|$38,726
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outback SUV 2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$986
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$5,238
|Maintenance
|$1,112
|$1,940
|$2,265
|$1,181
|$1,711
|$8,209
|Repairs
|$174
|$411
|$604
|$706
|$826
|$2,721
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,089
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,341
|Financing
|$2,087
|$1,678
|$1,243
|$778
|$281
|$6,066
|Depreciation
|$7,810
|$3,383
|$2,976
|$2,639
|$2,367
|$19,175
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,815
|$10,094
|$9,849
|$8,146
|$8,110
|$52,015
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outback SUV 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,015
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,142
|$5,390
|Maintenance
|$1,145
|$1,997
|$2,331
|$1,215
|$1,761
|$8,449
|Repairs
|$179
|$423
|$622
|$726
|$850
|$2,800
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,150
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,410
|Financing
|$2,147
|$1,727
|$1,279
|$801
|$289
|$6,243
|Depreciation
|$8,038
|$3,481
|$3,063
|$2,716
|$2,436
|$19,734
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,277
|$10,389
|$10,136
|$8,384
|$8,347
|$53,533
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outback SUV 3.6R Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$5,276
|Maintenance
|$1,121
|$1,954
|$2,281
|$1,190
|$1,724
|$8,269
|Repairs
|$175
|$414
|$609
|$711
|$832
|$2,741
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,105
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,358
|Financing
|$2,102
|$1,690
|$1,252
|$784
|$283
|$6,111
|Depreciation
|$7,867
|$3,407
|$2,997
|$2,658
|$2,385
|$19,314
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,931
|$10,168
|$9,921
|$8,205
|$8,170
|$52,394
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outback SUV 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$720
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$810
|$3,823
|Maintenance
|$812
|$1,416
|$1,653
|$862
|$1,249
|$5,992
|Repairs
|$127
|$300
|$441
|$515
|$603
|$1,986
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,525
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,709
|Financing
|$1,523
|$1,225
|$907
|$568
|$205
|$4,428
|Depreciation
|$5,701
|$2,469
|$2,172
|$1,926
|$1,728
|$13,996
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,544
|$7,368
|$7,189
|$5,946
|$5,920
|$37,967
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outback SUV 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$749
|$772
|$795
|$818
|$842
|$3,976
|Maintenance
|$844
|$1,473
|$1,719
|$896
|$1,299
|$6,232
|Repairs
|$132
|$312
|$459
|$536
|$627
|$2,065
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,586
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,777
|Financing
|$1,584
|$1,274
|$943
|$591
|$213
|$4,605
|Depreciation
|$5,929
|$2,568
|$2,259
|$2,003
|$1,797
|$14,556
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,006
|$7,663
|$7,477
|$6,184
|$6,157
|$39,486
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Outback
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Subaru Outback in Virginia is:not available
