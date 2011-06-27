Used 2007 Subaru Outback Sedan Consumer Reviews

Excellent Vehicle BuffFan , 11/22/2006 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Purchased a 2007 LL Bean H6 Outback earlier this month, couldn't be happier. Build quality is excellent. More than enough power with H6 and auto transmission. Have used both heater and A/C in temp extremes, it works especially well. Large 2-stage sunroof lets in lots of light. Handling is very snug and car is controllable at its limits. Very pleased with the car overall. Report Abuse

Best AWD Sports Sedan Subaru Outback! dd , 06/02/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought the Subaru Outback LL Bean 3.0 edition after driving every possible AWD sports sedan on the planet. I traded in my 3 season luxury vehicle (2005 Cadillac CTS) for a 4 season AWD Subaru that is a safe, fun, practical and luxurious sedan. The Caddy was absolutely terrible in the snow. I drove the AWD BMW, the Audi A6, the Infiniti G35X and then I tried the Subaru LL Bean. It has all the right features with an engine that is silky smooth. I am very pleased. Report Abuse

Sweet & Sour Earl , 01/07/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Subaru, like all other cars are mechanical beings. Some sweet some sour characteristics. Four wheel drive for the price they charge is unbeatable but steering is hard at low speeds. Overall it is a fine piece of transportation. The seats are uncomfortable after 15 minutes. The transmission is annoying because of lag when under hard acceleration and then rockets off when it catches up. Center console is useless because it does not act as an arm rest and you have to park the car to find anything in it and it's small. Not enough storage space for personal items. Subaru needs to control their dealers so they don't try to fix your car when it isn't broke. That is the worst thing about it!! Report Abuse

Reliable Pseudo-Luxury Vehicle Mainer , 09/11/2006 12 of 14 people found this review helpful For the price, I hoped for more up to date features. The GPS is outdated, with less up to date info than my Garmin purchased a year prior. Car accelerates with hesitation at first, and then kicks in. Rear brake light was dislodged when first purchased, and needed to be put back in place. Stereo features are well integrated with iPod adapter, but no Bluetooth on this vehicle. Report Abuse