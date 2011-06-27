Used 1990 Subaru Loyale Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG202323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg21/26 mpg21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.333.9/413.4 mi.333.9/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG202323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque101 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm101 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm101 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 5200 rpm90 hp @ 5200 rpm90 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.41.7 in.42.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.37.7 in.35.8 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.35.2 in.32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.53.5 in.52.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity40 cu.ft.70 cu.ft.40 cu.ft.
Length174.6 in.176.8 in.174.6 in.
Curb weight2680 lbs.2550 lbs.2475 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.4 cu.ft.34.5 cu.ft.19.4 cu.ft.
Height53.4 in.54.9 in.53.4 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.96.9 in.97.2 in.
Width65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
