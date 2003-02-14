Used 1990 Subaru Loyale for Sale Near Me

I have a 2wd w/ 5spd. It was a hand me down but I have had no reason to complain. I got it w/ 155000 miles and it now has 230000 reliable miles on it. The only semi-major repairs have been a water pump and altenator, which usually wear out after that many miles on any car. For a cheap car, the build quality is great and the interior materials are far superior to anything domestic. Gas mileage is 34 for mix driving. It's not fast, but it's cheap, reliable transportation.

