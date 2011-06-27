If you are looking for a great ski car this is the one! My 1990 subaru wagon will plow through the snow when I see SUV's stuck on the side of the road. I drive to the ski mountain five or six days a week during the winter months. During the summer time it is a great car for lugging around my climbing gear on back roads. If this car can handle southern oregon/ northern california roads and weather it will take anything any other part of the country will offer. If you are a ski bum or outdoor recreationalist this is the car for you!

Read more