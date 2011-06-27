  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Loyale
  4. Used 1990 Subaru Loyale
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

1990 Subaru Loyale Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Subaru Loyale for Sale
List Price Estimate
$731 - $1,880
Used Loyale for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Subaru's popular Sedan/Wagon/Coupe line is renamed in a move toward traditional vehicle marketing. No other changes for this line of cars.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Subaru Loyale.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

good ride
subies rule,02/14/2003
I have a 2wd w/ 5spd. It was a hand me down but I have had no reason to complain. I got it w/ 155000 miles and it now has 230000 reliable miles on it. The only semi-major repairs have been a water pump and altenator, which usually wear out after that many miles on any car. For a cheap car, the build quality is great and the interior materials are far superior to anything domestic. Gas mileage is 34 for mix driving. It's not fast, but it's cheap, reliable transportation.
A Proven Vehicle
mistersnappy,08/18/2002
We bought this car from a family member 3 years ago. It has a peppy engine and after a brief engine problem, it has never failed us. We've put over 29,000 miles on it without a problem. The 4WD works like a gem. It's a 5 speed manual and I get 35 miles to the gallon on the highway and around 27 in the city.
My 4wd subaru loyale wagon
K. Spernak ,08/13/2003
If you are looking for a great ski car this is the one! My 1990 subaru wagon will plow through the snow when I see SUV's stuck on the side of the road. I drive to the ski mountain five or six days a week during the winter months. During the summer time it is a great car for lugging around my climbing gear on back roads. If this car can handle southern oregon/ northern california roads and weather it will take anything any other part of the country will offer. If you are a ski bum or outdoor recreationalist this is the car for you!
4WD Subaru
GXE,12/05/2003
This car is very dependable. Has never left me stranded and has gone through some high snowfall winters with no problems. Great gas mileage and the 4WD makes winter driving real easy. The only downside is that this car seems to rust to pieces underneath. Almost all my repairs have been due to rust. In addition this car is notorious for engine oil leaks - don't bother getting it done - just live with it. I had the engine rebuilt and 2 years later is leaking again
See all 5 reviews of the 1990 Subaru Loyale
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
90 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1990 Subaru Loyale features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Subaru Loyale

Used 1990 Subaru Loyale Overview

The Used 1990 Subaru Loyale is offered in the following submodels: Loyale Hatchback, Loyale Sedan, Loyale Wagon. Available styles include Turbo 2dr Hatchback 4WD, 4dr Wagon 4WD, 2dr Hatchback 4WD, Turbo 4dr Sedan 4WD, Turbo 4dr Wagon, Turbo 4dr Sedan, Turbo 4dr Wagon 4WD, 2dr Hatchback, 4dr Wagon, 4dr Sedan 4WD, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Subaru Loyale?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Subaru Loyales are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Subaru Loyale for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Subaru Loyale.

Can't find a used 1990 Subaru Loyales you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Loyale for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,124.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,309.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Loyale for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,570.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,105.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Subaru Loyale?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Loyale lease specials

Related Used 1990 Subaru Loyale info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles