1990 Subaru Loyale Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$731 - $1,880
Used Loyale for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Subaru's popular Sedan/Wagon/Coupe line is renamed in a move toward traditional vehicle marketing. No other changes for this line of cars.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Subaru Loyale.
Most helpful consumer reviews
subies rule,02/14/2003
I have a 2wd w/ 5spd. It was a hand me down but I have had no reason to complain. I got it w/ 155000 miles and it now has 230000 reliable miles on it. The only semi-major repairs have been a water pump and altenator, which usually wear out after that many miles on any car. For a cheap car, the build quality is great and the interior materials are far superior to anything domestic. Gas mileage is 34 for mix driving. It's not fast, but it's cheap, reliable transportation.
mistersnappy,08/18/2002
We bought this car from a family member 3 years ago. It has a peppy engine and after a brief engine problem, it has never failed us. We've put over 29,000 miles on it without a problem. The 4WD works like a gem. It's a 5 speed manual and I get 35 miles to the gallon on the highway and around 27 in the city.
K. Spernak ,08/13/2003
If you are looking for a great ski car this is the one! My 1990 subaru wagon will plow through the snow when I see SUV's stuck on the side of the road. I drive to the ski mountain five or six days a week during the winter months. During the summer time it is a great car for lugging around my climbing gear on back roads. If this car can handle southern oregon/ northern california roads and weather it will take anything any other part of the country will offer. If you are a ski bum or outdoor recreationalist this is the car for you!
GXE,12/05/2003
This car is very dependable. Has never left me stranded and has gone through some high snowfall winters with no problems. Great gas mileage and the 4WD makes winter driving real easy. The only downside is that this car seems to rust to pieces underneath. Almost all my repairs have been due to rust. In addition this car is notorious for engine oil leaks - don't bother getting it done - just live with it. I had the engine rebuilt and 2 years later is leaking again
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Subaru Loyale features & specs
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
90 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Loyale
Related Used 1990 Subaru Loyale info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019