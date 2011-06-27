2020 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews
Almost a 5 Star Vehicle, Almost
This review is based upon 1,000 miles of ownership. I'll update once I get to 10,000 miles. LIKES: - Interior styling, especially the Touring XT and its brown nappa leather. The quality is better than the Lincoln MKZ I traded in, as well as some of the new luxury cars I test drove like the Cadillac CT5 and Genesis G70. It's stunning, really. - Eyesight features, especially adaptive cruise and lane centering. I give the system a B. You can set the aggressiveness to which the cruise control returns you to your programmed speed, which is a great feature. - Good stereo, the Limited and Touring versions have an upgraded Harmon Kardon system. Much better than my Lincoln's base stereo. - Turbo engine has very strong power. You want this engine for drivability and passing power. - Decent range and mileage. MPG will fall as your speed exceeds 70mph. Below that you'll easily get 30MPG; at 77mph I'm getting 27MPG and 450 miles on a tank. - Remote start (using the My Subaru app) lets me set the climate and seat heater settings when I start the car. - Great value proposition! - I think the CVT is fine. It does not call attention to itself at all. Unlike most car reviewers, I drive like a normal person, not a maniac, and I think the transmission and engine work together very smoothly. - Ride is very quiet and comfortable... on par with my MKZ. The turbo models have double-pane glass, which is another reason to get the turbo engine. This is a great highway car, especially with the adaptive cruise and lane centering. - Build quality. The doors have a very heavy, solid feeling, like a German car. The trunk lid does feel somewhat cheap though. DISLIKES: - The seats look comfortable. For me, the lumbar support is very lacking, even when fully extended. Long trips give me a sore lower back. I appreciate the extendable thigh support, but wish that the front of the seat tipped up a little more so I could feel the thigh support more strongly. - There are bugs with the car's systems. It sometimes forgets my sound equalizer and fader settings. If you listen to music with a USB drive, the system won't remember that you want it to shuffle through your music (you have to push SHUFFLE every time). The facial recognition/memory system is neat, and recognizes me when I get into the car, but it sometimes it won't recognize me when I get out and it will ask if I want to create a new profile (this MIGHT be because I put on sunglasses while I'm driving). - Apple CarPlay display is compressed. Hard to use Waze while driving. - By default, the car lights up and makes noises like a video game. It's pointless and distracting. I have completely turned off all the indicator lights on the heads up display, which alert you to the fact that the system has locked on to a car in front of you [the system also beeps], or that the system has disengaged for some reason. There are other indicators on the dash that tell you the same thing, so the heads up indicators and beeps are redundant (and are switched off on my car). - Start/Stop. This is the first car I've had which had it, and I'm really trying to get used to it. Unfortunately, it is unrefined and results in an overly noticeable shudder when activating. Sometimes when I WANT the car to shut off because I know I'll be at a light awhile, it doesn't. And when I want it to shut off a long time, it restarts again after only about 20 seconds. I don't like pulling into my garage; the car shuts off when I stop, and when I shift to park, the car restarts again, only to have me shut it off immediately after. You can shut the system off, but you have to key three buttons every time you restart the car. - Auto vehicle hold is nice, but like start/stop this must be activated every time you restart the car. I'd like to see the auto vehicle hold AND start/stop switches customizable so that they can be placed on the main screen. - Cruise control speed settings are silly. A tap up or down will increase or decrease your speed to the next 5mph increment. So if I'm driving 77 and want to slow down to 70, I tap down once to bring it to 75, and again to bring it down to 70. You must HOLD the switch down to increase or decrease in one mph increments. - I've changed so many settings I wish I knew that they were being backed up somewhere. If I have to restore to factory defaults, it will take me forever to figure out what I've already changed. This car and its center stack are for people comfortable with tinkering with their computers, ipads, etc. If you aren't willing to dive into the menus, you will have to learn to live with the cars little frustrations. - No automatic wipers, a surprising feature omission.
2020 Subaru Legacy
We've had 4 over the past 18 years. Everyone has been a good car. We didn't want a box on wheels so no crossovers. Camry and Accord are not AWD. We had a AWD Cadillac but the Subaru is more car for less money.
GREAT RIDE
Researched and test drove accord and legacy for 3 months. Got the legacy, couldn't be happier. It has a great ride, plenty of power, unlike some of the reviews that tell you otherwise. Seats are great! When you get out of the accord you are so low to the ground, legacy is so much better.
2020 Legacy Touring XT is a real step up
I traded in my 2015 Legacy Limited (which I liked a lot) for a new 2020 Legacy Touring XT. Wow, what a step up. The ride is quieter and more composed. Love the extra oomph and power of the turbo. The new features are definitely enhanced compared to the previous generation. The interior of the Touring is quite nice. Really love this 2020 Legacy! I generally like the new infotainment system and the navigation is definitely improved from my 2015. There are plenty of things to nitpick about the infotainment, as Subaru continues to have rather clunky UX or just plain stupid design choices with poor UX. Not deal breakers, but just a poor execution that limits the infotainment system from reaching its full potential. I like the fact that we can now get over-the-air software updates and am hopeful that we'll be getting some bug fixes and even some UX improvements over time.
Outstanding in its field
I lease a new 2020 Subaru Legacy. We just completed a close to 6000 miles journey through the US and I was particularly impressed with the new Legacy's comfort, powerful turbo engine, quiet cabin and excellent traction. Once one has mastered the large infotainment system, it is a breeze to operate. The only negative aspect to the whole vehicle is the need to manually switch "ON" the Auto Vehicle Hold feature, every time the engine is started. Other than that, highly recommended vehicle with unparalleled traction and outstanding creature comforts!
