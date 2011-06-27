  1. Home
Used 2016 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG303030
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/36 mpg26/36 mpg26/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)481.0/666.0 mi.481.0/666.0 mi.481.0/666.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG303030
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5800 rpm175 hp @ 5800 rpm175 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.36.8 ft.36.8 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Popular Package #1yesnoyes
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirroryesnoyes
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyesnoyes
Protection Package #1yesyesyes
Standard Model - 2.5iyesnono
Popular Package #2yesnoyes
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Blind Spot Detectornoyesyes
Moonroof Package, Keyless Access and Start, Navigation System and Eyesightnoyesno
Popular Package #5noyesyes
Standard Model - Limitednoyesno
Popular Package #4noyesyes
Moonroof Package, Keyless Access and Start and Navigation Systemnoyesno
Standard Model - 2.5i Premiumnonoyes
Moonroof Packagenonoyes
EyeSight, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alertnonoyes
Moonroof Package, Navigation System, EyeSight System, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alertnonoyes
Moonroof Package and Navigation Systemnonoyes
Popular Package #3nonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnono
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyesno
4 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
12 total speakersnoyesno
576 watts stereo outputnoyesno
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Air conditioningyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Tweeter Kityesnono
Sunshadeyesyesyes
Leather Shift Knobyesnono
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compassyesyesyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyesyesyes
Cargo Net - Side (2 Nets)yesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesyesyes
Cargo Net Trunk - Rearyesyesyes
120V Power Outletnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
clothyesnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyesno
multi-level heatingnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Crystal White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Lapis Blue Pearl Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Steel Wheels)yesnono
Fog Lamp Kit - Legacyyesnoyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Carbide Grey Metallic Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Twilight Blue Metallic Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightingyesnoyes
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Splash Guadsyesyesyes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Venetian Red Pearl Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Tungsten Metallic Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Tail Pipe Coveryesnono
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)noyesyes
Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Blind Spot Detectornoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Length188.8 in.188.8 in.188.8 in.
Curb weight3468 lbs.3490 lbs.3457 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.
Height59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
EPA interior volume119.6 cu.ft.119.6 cu.ft.119.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Exterior Colors
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
  • Slate Black, cloth
  • Slate Black, leather
  • Warm Ivory, leather
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
  • Slate Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
full wheel coversyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnono
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
225/55R V tiresyesnoyes
225/50R H tiresnoyesno
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
