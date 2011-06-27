Used 2016 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,745
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|30
|30
|30
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,745
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,745
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|26/36 mpg
|26/36 mpg
|26/36 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|481.0/666.0 mi.
|481.0/666.0 mi.
|481.0/666.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|30
|30
|30
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,745
|Torque
|174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5800 rpm
|175 hp @ 5800 rpm
|175 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|36.8 ft.
|36.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,745
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|no
|yes
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,745
|Popular Package #1
|yes
|no
|yes
|Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirror
|yes
|no
|yes
|Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelink
|yes
|no
|yes
|Protection Package #1
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Standard Model - 2.5i
|yes
|no
|no
|Popular Package #2
|yes
|no
|yes
|Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Blind Spot Detector
|no
|yes
|yes
|Moonroof Package, Keyless Access and Start, Navigation System and Eyesight
|no
|yes
|no
|Popular Package #5
|no
|yes
|yes
|Standard Model - Limited
|no
|yes
|no
|Popular Package #4
|no
|yes
|yes
|Moonroof Package, Keyless Access and Start and Navigation System
|no
|yes
|no
|Standard Model - 2.5i Premium
|no
|no
|yes
|Moonroof Package
|no
|no
|yes
|EyeSight, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
|no
|no
|yes
|Moonroof Package, Navigation System, EyeSight System, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
|no
|no
|yes
|Moonroof Package and Navigation System
|no
|no
|yes
|Popular Package #3
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,745
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|4 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|yes
|12 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|576 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,745
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,745
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,745
|Tweeter Kit
|yes
|no
|no
|Sunshade
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Leather Shift Knob
|yes
|no
|no
|Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STI
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Net - Side (2 Nets)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Net Trunk - Rear
|yes
|yes
|yes
|120V Power Outlet
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,745
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,745
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,745
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating
|no
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,745
|Crystal White Pearl Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Lapis Blue Pearl Body Side Molding
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Lock Kit (Steel Wheels)
|yes
|no
|no
|Fog Lamp Kit - Legacy
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carbide Grey Metallic Body Side Molding
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Twilight Blue Metallic Body Side Molding
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lighting
|yes
|no
|yes
|Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Splash Guads
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Venetian Red Pearl Body Side Molding
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tungsten Metallic Body Side Molding
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tail Pipe Cover
|yes
|no
|no
|Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)
|no
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Blind Spot Detector
|no
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,745
|Length
|188.8 in.
|188.8 in.
|188.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3468 lbs.
|3490 lbs.
|3457 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.0 cu.ft.
|15.0 cu.ft.
|15.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|59.0 in.
|59.0 in.
|59.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|119.6 cu.ft.
|119.6 cu.ft.
|119.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|108.3 in.
|108.3 in.
|108.3 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
|72.4 in.
|72.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,745
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,745
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|225/55R V tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|225/50R H tires
|no
|yes
|no
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
