Used 2009 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews

My 1st SUBARU-"It's a keeper"-STILL! hank60 , 07/08/2014 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This 2009 Legacy is a good value for what it is; I bought it used with about 20k miles on it---now it's 4 yrs later with over 75k miles. The AWD is great for the Ohio winters, especially once I replaced the OE tires with higher quality treads. I get about 25 mpg overall city/hwy which is not great, but for having AWD and the comfort and space for me, it's OK. I appreciate the rear seatbacks which fold forward, which gives extra space for storage, or transporting materials from Home Depot when doing weekend projects. I wish the engine had more power for quicker acceleration at times, but it's adequate most of the time. The car has been basically trouble-free...it's a KEEPER for me! UPDATE: I have now had this car for over 6 years, and have put 100,000 miles on it since I got it. It still runs and handles the same. Most of the maintenance has been performed by a local Subaru dealer, except brake jobs, which I felt they were just too expensive. The 4 speed automatic is very outdated, so the acceleration is slow. The newer Legacy with the CVT seem to be a lot quicker and quieter, which I will keep in mind, for some day. The newer models also have improved technology as far as sound systems, navigation, etc. I suppose I will be ready for a more updated model in a few years. This car seems like it will go another 100,000 miles without a doubt. It's still great for the Ohio winters. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent all around jtanasse , 09/08/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I reviewed 2008 and 2009 Subaru Legacys for several months before purchasing one. I also looked at Honda Civics, Accords, Toyota Camrys and Carollas. I am a very careful buyer, so I was very cautious in my decision. Ultimately, the Legacy was the clear choice. Handling is great, and mileage is better than you would expect. I have gone on two 7-hour road trips and got 34.7 mpg on the first and 35 mpg on the second. Typically, it's around 33 mpg on the highway. This is just as good as the Accord and the Camry. Unlike the Accord and Camry, though, the Legacy has AWD all the time. This is great for winters here in eastern Washington state. I love my Subaru! Report Abuse

Solid sedan foggnm , 11/19/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I sold a new 2012 Mazda3 which I never really fell in love with and purchased this car used with very low mileage as basic transportation. I drive about 5K per year. I wanted something I could transport my bikes and canoe on the roof. Nicely built sedan. Good handling. Not powerful at high speeds, but peppy at low and mid range. Decent trunk space that opens into back seats. Comfortable driver seat. After a 1000 miles of driving no issues, solid feel, and happy with my purchase. Mileage has been 24 city, 29 highway. Report Abuse

I am Impressed! Robert Clarke , 08/23/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I just got my Legacy a month ago and I could not be happier. We broke it in on a 3,000 mile trip to SC. It cruised through rain that had people pulling over because they could not see. We averaged 70 mph with the A/C on and the mileage was 31! Great safety with the 6 airbags and traction control. I have been told it had a 5 star rating. Great HK stereo, very quick with the 5 speed. Steering is precise and the roadholding is fantastic. I had two Audis and I like this more. Plus, if it did have a maintenance problem (which I don't think it will) it would be cheap to fix. A lot of car for 19K. Report Abuse