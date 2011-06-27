Used 2004 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best car for the money
Great car. I have over 121,000 miles on it now and still not a rattle or squeak. Runs and looks like new. This is my third Subaru, all very reliable. I have had only 2 out of pocket repairs. The head gaskets were replaced at 80,000 miles and new struts at 116,000 miles. Gas mileage is OK at 22-23 Mpg in town and 27-30 Mpg on the highway.
Definitely won't buy another Subaru...
I purchased this car new in April 2004 and have since put approximately 97500 miles on it. Build quality isn't too good; I have experienced engine knock when cold since 20000 miles. Dealer wouldn't touch the issue, saying it's typical for these engines. Cold (under 20 degree F) starts are painful, sometimes requiring 4 or 5 tries before the engine will stay running. I've had the A/C lose charge twice (dealer and independent shop cannot find leak, so it gets charged once a year) and had the clutch bind and squeak. Dealer replaced the clutch, didn't fix the issue, I found a bad slave cylinder. Rear suspension sags at least 1.5" even with nothing in the trunk. But, I haven't been stranded-yet!
Love my Subie!
Bought it used with 25k on it. Currently have 110k. Have not had any problems. Goes thru a lot of tires but I guess that's the AWD. Would like a few more horses under the hood but the 5 spd and the tight handling do make it a fun drive. Great in the snow. I'd buy another one but don't want to give this up!
Safe, Dependable and fun
I agree with the others that the auto trans could be better.A 5 or 6 speed would improve economy (I get 25 overall) and acceleration. Reliability wise, I have over 90,000 on it and I have had only one out of pocket repair. It is still tight as a drum. My friends Honda's and Toyotas have been more problematic, in fact they all love my subie. I think many people just don't give Subaru a look before going to Honda or Toyota. This is my third Subaru and I don't see where the others are any more reliable or better made.
Perfect all around car
This car is verry well-built, with a symetrical all wheel drive layout that fully optimizes the advantage of all wheel drive...this is my second legacy, the first had over 280,000 when i sold it
Sponsored cars related to the Legacy
Related Used 2004 Subaru Legacy Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner