Used 2004 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best car for the money Froggie , 06/15/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Great car. I have over 121,000 miles on it now and still not a rattle or squeak. Runs and looks like new. This is my third Subaru, all very reliable. I have had only 2 out of pocket repairs. The head gaskets were replaced at 80,000 miles and new struts at 116,000 miles. Gas mileage is OK at 22-23 Mpg in town and 27-30 Mpg on the highway.

Definitely won't buy another Subaru... subaru_andrew , 12/26/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased this car new in April 2004 and have since put approximately 97500 miles on it. Build quality isn't too good; I have experienced engine knock when cold since 20000 miles. Dealer wouldn't touch the issue, saying it's typical for these engines. Cold (under 20 degree F) starts are painful, sometimes requiring 4 or 5 tries before the engine will stay running. I've had the A/C lose charge twice (dealer and independent shop cannot find leak, so it gets charged once a year) and had the clutch bind and squeak. Dealer replaced the clutch, didn't fix the issue, I found a bad slave cylinder. Rear suspension sags at least 1.5" even with nothing in the trunk. But, I haven't been stranded-yet!

Love my Subie! JC , 04/17/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought it used with 25k on it. Currently have 110k. Have not had any problems. Goes thru a lot of tires but I guess that's the AWD. Would like a few more horses under the hood but the 5 spd and the tight handling do make it a fun drive. Great in the snow. I'd buy another one but don't want to give this up!

Safe, Dependable and fun Froggy , 07/27/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I agree with the others that the auto trans could be better.A 5 or 6 speed would improve economy (I get 25 overall) and acceleration. Reliability wise, I have over 90,000 on it and I have had only one out of pocket repair. It is still tight as a drum. My friends Honda's and Toyotas have been more problematic, in fact they all love my subie. I think many people just don't give Subaru a look before going to Honda or Toyota. This is my third Subaru and I don't see where the others are any more reliable or better made.