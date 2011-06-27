Used 2002 Subaru Legacy Consumer Reviews
Can't part with it.
I bought my subie because I needed a reliable car to get me back and forth to work every day in the NW CT hills. Through snow, ice, torrential rains, you name it. 120 miles a day. This car never failed me and was fun to drive! Finally, at 150,000 miles and 3 trips from East Coast to West Coast, it needed a new head gasket. There is no rust on this car and the finish looks as good as the day I bought it. There is a little wind noise from the driver's side window but I never felt noise was a problem. Now, with 175,000 miles, the car lives in sunny CA where I hope to put another 75K on it driving back and forth to the Sierra Nevada. Still has the pep of a youngster.
Wonderful car
I bought my 2002 Subaru Legacy wagon used in 2006. It has been sensational, reliable, fun to drive, easy to handle, just a fine automobile. Things I've had to repair: cooling system has a minute leak somewhere that was stopped with additive; moon roof stopped popping up but the sun roof (yes it's a double moon/sun roof!) works just fine, so the moon roof pop up hardware just needs to be re- engaged. I'm going to have to replace the head gasket soon, but I'm putting it off and putting up with the small leak stain I have in my garage. For a used car, though, it's hard to imagine a better buy. I'm a pretty assertive drive. I drive the crap out of this thing and it has never let me down.
Be cautious if buying used
Bought this vehicle used and it has not been a great experience. Overall, the car is ok but if you are in the market for this model, go above and beyond to see if the vehicle has any oil consumption issues. My car eats oil like crazy and after researching "oil consumption subaru" I have learned I am not alone. I've switched to a thicker oil and have just learned to live with the issue. I have had several VW's and now appreciate what I had with the VR6 engine. Looking forward to seeing how this thing does in the snow, but I really don't like driving this car. Subarus can be good, but this thing is getting sold in the spring.
Really Reliable Subie
I traded my piece of crap truck for my 2002 Subaru Legacy GT Limited, and it has been really reliable for me. It had 239,000 miles on it when i got it, and I have put almost 10,000 miles on her since I got her. I'm a delivery driver at a pizza company, and so I really depend on my car, and it has not failed me once. Occasionally when I'm at a complete standstill while in either reverse or drive, I'll hear a little knocking sound, but It hasn't really effected my Subie's performance at all. I live in California, so I don't really have to deal with the snow, but even still, it's been fun having her. I really don't want to get rid of her until she runs into the ground. Handles like a dream, hugs corners nicely. Not a racing car, but something to get you from point A to point B without having to worry about reliability issues.
My Second Subaru
I bought this with 69k miles and so far I put a little over 1000 on it. My 1991 has 190,000 miles on it and still runs good so I got another one. So far so good. This is a very good-looking wagon. I love the awd. Good brakes and handling. It's not too loud inside (there's the common Subaru wind noise) and the ride is smooth. So far no head gasket issues, but the engine has a noisy lifter now when cold and the transmission could be better. Jerky shifts when cold, and it upshifts/downshifts slowly when you need it to. The interior looks good and is solidly-built. Not many squeaks or rattles for 70K miles. Gas mileage bad in city driving 19-21 mpg.
