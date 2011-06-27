Used 1997 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1997 Legacy
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG212123
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg18/25 mpg20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/397.5 mi.286.2/397.5 mi.318.0/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG212123
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.2 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm165 hp @ 5600 rpm137 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.36.7 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.40.2 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.40.2 in.39.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.8 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.185.8 in.183.9 in.
Curb weight3090 lbs.3155 lbs.2905 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.36.0 cu.ft.36.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.7.3 in.6.1 in.
Height55.7 in.63.0 in.57.1 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.103.5 in.103.5 in.
Width67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Granite Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • New White
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • Sydney Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Rio Red
  • Slate Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl
  • Mica Ruby Pearl
  • Slate Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Sydney Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • New White
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Black Granite Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl
  • Rio Red
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Rio Red
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • Sydney Blue Pearl Metallic
  • New White
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Black Granite Pearl Metallic
