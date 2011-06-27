Used 2014 Subaru Impreza Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Impreza Hatchback
2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,511*
Total Cash Price
$12,572
2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,932*
Total Cash Price
$12,325
2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,089*
Total Cash Price
$12,818
2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,932*
Total Cash Price
$12,325
2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,693*
Total Cash Price
$13,927
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,429*
Total Cash Price
$14,667
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$38,190*
Total Cash Price
$16,269
2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$37,612*
Total Cash Price
$16,023
Impreza Sedan
2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,637*
Total Cash Price
$16,885
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$40,794*
Total Cash Price
$17,378
2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,926*
Total Cash Price
$17,009
2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$41,951*
Total Cash Price
$17,871
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,876*
Total Cash Price
$15,283
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$746
|$768
|$792
|$815
|$839
|$3,960
|Maintenance
|$792
|$1,718
|$1,413
|$481
|$2,683
|$7,086
|Repairs
|$492
|$572
|$667
|$778
|$908
|$3,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$703
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$870
|Financing
|$676
|$544
|$402
|$252
|$92
|$1,966
|Depreciation
|$2,957
|$1,047
|$920
|$816
|$732
|$6,472
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,446
|$5,804
|$5,383
|$4,366
|$6,513
|$29,511
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$731
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$3,882
|Maintenance
|$776
|$1,684
|$1,385
|$472
|$2,630
|$6,947
|Repairs
|$482
|$561
|$654
|$763
|$890
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$689
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$853
|Financing
|$663
|$533
|$394
|$247
|$90
|$1,927
|Depreciation
|$2,899
|$1,026
|$902
|$800
|$718
|$6,345
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,300
|$5,690
|$5,277
|$4,280
|$6,385
|$28,932
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$760
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$856
|$4,037
|Maintenance
|$807
|$1,751
|$1,440
|$491
|$2,735
|$7,225
|Repairs
|$501
|$583
|$680
|$794
|$926
|$3,484
|Taxes & Fees
|$717
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$887
|Financing
|$690
|$554
|$410
|$257
|$94
|$2,004
|Depreciation
|$3,015
|$1,067
|$938
|$832
|$747
|$6,599
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,592
|$5,918
|$5,488
|$4,451
|$6,640
|$30,089
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$731
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$3,882
|Maintenance
|$776
|$1,684
|$1,385
|$472
|$2,630
|$6,947
|Repairs
|$482
|$561
|$654
|$763
|$890
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$689
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$853
|Financing
|$663
|$533
|$394
|$247
|$90
|$1,927
|Depreciation
|$2,899
|$1,026
|$902
|$800
|$718
|$6,345
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,300
|$5,690
|$5,277
|$4,280
|$6,385
|$28,932
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$826
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$930
|$4,387
|Maintenance
|$877
|$1,903
|$1,565
|$533
|$2,972
|$7,850
|Repairs
|$545
|$634
|$739
|$862
|$1,006
|$3,785
|Taxes & Fees
|$779
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$964
|Financing
|$749
|$602
|$445
|$279
|$102
|$2,178
|Depreciation
|$3,276
|$1,159
|$1,019
|$904
|$811
|$7,170
|Fuel
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,249
|$6,430
|$5,963
|$4,836
|$7,215
|$32,693
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$870
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$4,620
|Maintenance
|$923
|$2,004
|$1,648
|$562
|$3,130
|$8,267
|Repairs
|$574
|$668
|$778
|$908
|$1,059
|$3,987
|Taxes & Fees
|$820
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,015
|Financing
|$789
|$634
|$469
|$294
|$107
|$2,293
|Depreciation
|$3,450
|$1,221
|$1,073
|$952
|$854
|$7,551
|Fuel
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,339
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$6,697
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,687
|$6,771
|$6,280
|$5,093
|$7,598
|$34,429
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$5,124
|Maintenance
|$1,024
|$2,223
|$1,828
|$623
|$3,472
|$9,170
|Repairs
|$636
|$741
|$863
|$1,007
|$1,175
|$4,422
|Taxes & Fees
|$909
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,126
|Financing
|$875
|$704
|$520
|$326
|$119
|$2,544
|Depreciation
|$3,827
|$1,354
|$1,191
|$1,056
|$948
|$8,375
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,429
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,636
|$7,511
|$6,966
|$5,650
|$8,428
|$38,190
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$950
|$979
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$5,047
|Maintenance
|$1,009
|$2,189
|$1,801
|$614
|$3,419
|$9,031
|Repairs
|$627
|$729
|$850
|$992
|$1,157
|$4,355
|Taxes & Fees
|$896
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,109
|Financing
|$862
|$693
|$512
|$321
|$117
|$2,505
|Depreciation
|$3,769
|$1,334
|$1,173
|$1,040
|$933
|$8,249
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,463
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,490
|$7,397
|$6,860
|$5,564
|$8,301
|$37,612
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza Sedan 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,318
|Maintenance
|$1,063
|$2,307
|$1,897
|$647
|$3,603
|$9,517
|Repairs
|$660
|$769
|$896
|$1,045
|$1,219
|$4,590
|Taxes & Fees
|$944
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,169
|Financing
|$908
|$730
|$540
|$338
|$123
|$2,640
|Depreciation
|$3,972
|$1,406
|$1,236
|$1,096
|$984
|$8,693
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,001
|$7,795
|$7,229
|$5,864
|$8,747
|$39,637
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$5,474
|Maintenance
|$1,094
|$2,374
|$1,953
|$666
|$3,708
|$9,795
|Repairs
|$680
|$791
|$922
|$1,076
|$1,255
|$4,724
|Taxes & Fees
|$971
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,203
|Financing
|$935
|$752
|$556
|$348
|$127
|$2,717
|Depreciation
|$4,088
|$1,447
|$1,272
|$1,128
|$1,012
|$8,946
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,293
|$8,023
|$7,441
|$6,035
|$9,003
|$40,794
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,357
|Maintenance
|$1,071
|$2,324
|$1,911
|$651
|$3,629
|$9,587
|Repairs
|$665
|$774
|$903
|$1,053
|$1,228
|$4,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$951
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,177
|Financing
|$915
|$736
|$544
|$341
|$124
|$2,659
|Depreciation
|$4,001
|$1,416
|$1,245
|$1,104
|$991
|$8,756
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,074
|$7,852
|$7,282
|$5,906
|$8,811
|$39,926
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza Sedan 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$5,629
|Maintenance
|$1,125
|$2,442
|$2,008
|$684
|$3,814
|$10,073
|Repairs
|$699
|$813
|$948
|$1,106
|$1,291
|$4,858
|Taxes & Fees
|$999
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,237
|Financing
|$961
|$773
|$571
|$358
|$131
|$2,794
|Depreciation
|$4,204
|$1,488
|$1,308
|$1,160
|$1,041
|$9,200
|Fuel
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,631
|$1,679
|$1,730
|$8,161
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,585
|$8,251
|$7,652
|$6,206
|$9,258
|$41,951
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$934
|$962
|$991
|$1,021
|$4,814
|Maintenance
|$962
|$2,088
|$1,717
|$585
|$3,261
|$8,614
|Repairs
|$598
|$696
|$811
|$946
|$1,104
|$4,154
|Taxes & Fees
|$854
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,058
|Financing
|$822
|$661
|$489
|$306
|$112
|$2,389
|Depreciation
|$3,595
|$1,272
|$1,118
|$992
|$890
|$7,868
|Fuel
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,436
|$1,479
|$6,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,052
|$7,056
|$6,543
|$5,307
|$7,917
|$35,876
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Impreza
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Subaru Impreza in Virginia is:not available
