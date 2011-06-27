  1. Home
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,679$37,112$41,034
Clean$32,934$36,284$40,098
Average$31,443$34,629$38,225
Rough$29,952$32,974$36,351
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,759$42,710$47,222
Clean$37,901$41,757$46,144
Average$36,185$39,852$43,989
Rough$34,469$37,947$41,833
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,319$32,308$35,722
Clean$28,670$31,588$34,907
Average$27,372$30,147$33,276
Rough$26,074$28,706$31,645
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Autobiography 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,411$40,122$44,361
Clean$35,605$39,227$43,349
Average$33,993$37,438$41,324
Rough$32,381$35,648$39,299
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,532$28,134$31,107
Clean$24,966$27,507$30,397
Average$23,836$26,252$28,977
Rough$22,706$24,997$27,557
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,134$37,613$41,587
Clean$33,378$36,774$40,638
Average$31,867$35,096$38,740
Rough$30,356$33,419$36,841
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,851$29,587$32,713
Clean$26,256$28,927$31,967
Average$25,067$27,608$30,473
Rough$23,879$26,288$28,980
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,205$32,182$35,583
Clean$28,559$31,464$34,771
Average$27,266$30,029$33,146
Rough$25,973$28,594$31,522
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,122$35,395$39,136
Clean$31,411$34,606$38,243
Average$29,988$33,027$36,457
Rough$28,566$31,449$34,670
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Autobiography 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,946$41,814$46,232
Clean$37,106$40,881$45,177
Average$35,426$39,016$43,067
Rough$33,746$37,151$40,956
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,966 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,507 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,966 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,507 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,966 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,507 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque ranges from $22,706 to $31,107, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.