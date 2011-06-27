Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,679
|$37,112
|$41,034
|Clean
|$32,934
|$36,284
|$40,098
|Average
|$31,443
|$34,629
|$38,225
|Rough
|$29,952
|$32,974
|$36,351
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,759
|$42,710
|$47,222
|Clean
|$37,901
|$41,757
|$46,144
|Average
|$36,185
|$39,852
|$43,989
|Rough
|$34,469
|$37,947
|$41,833
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,319
|$32,308
|$35,722
|Clean
|$28,670
|$31,588
|$34,907
|Average
|$27,372
|$30,147
|$33,276
|Rough
|$26,074
|$28,706
|$31,645
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Autobiography 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,411
|$40,122
|$44,361
|Clean
|$35,605
|$39,227
|$43,349
|Average
|$33,993
|$37,438
|$41,324
|Rough
|$32,381
|$35,648
|$39,299
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,532
|$28,134
|$31,107
|Clean
|$24,966
|$27,507
|$30,397
|Average
|$23,836
|$26,252
|$28,977
|Rough
|$22,706
|$24,997
|$27,557
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,134
|$37,613
|$41,587
|Clean
|$33,378
|$36,774
|$40,638
|Average
|$31,867
|$35,096
|$38,740
|Rough
|$30,356
|$33,419
|$36,841
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,851
|$29,587
|$32,713
|Clean
|$26,256
|$28,927
|$31,967
|Average
|$25,067
|$27,608
|$30,473
|Rough
|$23,879
|$26,288
|$28,980
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,205
|$32,182
|$35,583
|Clean
|$28,559
|$31,464
|$34,771
|Average
|$27,266
|$30,029
|$33,146
|Rough
|$25,973
|$28,594
|$31,522
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,122
|$35,395
|$39,136
|Clean
|$31,411
|$34,606
|$38,243
|Average
|$29,988
|$33,027
|$36,457
|Rough
|$28,566
|$31,449
|$34,670
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Autobiography 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,946
|$41,814
|$46,232
|Clean
|$37,106
|$40,881
|$45,177
|Average
|$35,426
|$39,016
|$43,067
|Rough
|$33,746
|$37,151
|$40,956