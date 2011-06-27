Used 2008 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews

3rd Subie nsky , 11/29/2010 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Bought a used 2008 with high miles to replace an aging Mazda B truck. I also compared a few 2006-2007 models, but no WRX's in the same price range. The 06-07's were much more fun to drive- more connected to the road. The 08 is much quieter and smoother like a "grown-up" car as my wife put it ( she drives an Outback, which we LOVE) I'm a sporty driver with a heavy foot, and the gas mileage is OK- about 23 for urban- suburban commuting, quite often in bumper to bumper. If you want a gas sipper, look elsewhere. If you want AWD security, your're in the right place. 35 MPG is useless if you can't get out of the driveway. Report Abuse

Surprisingly fun bloovis , 06/14/2011 15 of 16 people found this review helpful This car replaced a beloved 2001 VW Golf GLS 1.8t. I was hoping to find something as fun and comfortable as the VW, but with AWD to get me up our steep Vermont hills in winter in the places where the VW failed to make progress. The Outback Sport has turned out to be much more entertaining than I expected. It doesn't have quite the zip of the VW turbo, but it's plenty fast. The biggest surprise was the excellent steering and handling: quite an improvement over the somewhat squishy VW. The next biggest surprise was the fuel economy; I'm getting 28 on average, and as high as 32 on some off-freeway road trips.

A great car, ruined by Subaru bensti , 12/18/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This was my first Subaru. I bought it as a CPO with 19k miles on it. About 1300mi after buying it, the MAF sensor failed, then at 3k miles, the engine spun a rod bearing and failed, got a new engine which was broken in properly and then failed from another cracked piston 5kmi later. Oh, and did I mention that it sat in the shop waiting for Subaru to get off their asses and fix it for over a month each time. On top of that, the transmission has begun to have issues, like it won't go into 1st gear without a horrible grind, the dealer says it is "Not a major problem"! Headlights failed, rear diff failed, clutch failed due to bad work from the dealer, and the car is still broken Buy an Evo

Not a WRX, but still love it AJ , 04/10/2018 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful This car has never given me any major problems in the short time that I've owned it. Already have some good memories with it. I'm 19 years old now, and was in the market for a used Subaru in the spring of 2017 as I have always admired subies. Couldn't afford a newer Subaru, let alone an older WRX so I settled for the 08 impreza which was the best deal I found in the area at the time. Exterior is nothing amazing, but better looking than any American sedan of that year. Basic interior as it is a base model, but that doesn't matter to me (cuz it has aux w/ good speakers!) as it seems cars w/ lots of technology are always breaking (my moms new 2018 Legacy limited had several interior electrical issues in the first couple months of ownership). None of the dreaded head gasket issues that seemed to plague Subaru for many years had affected my car, I think they solved that problem years ago. Boxer engine has a nice little growl to it which I plan to make louder and throatier with some mods. Although it is nowhere near fast, it has decent acceleration and can be pretty quick in sport mode. The winter is a breeze to drive in deep snow w/ subaru's AWD as I live in Chicago area. Deep snow arrived last winter, first couple hours I saw 5+ cars stuck in the several inches of snow in my neighborhood. this car goes right thru the snow like a champ. Very fun to play with in the snow, will never get stuck. Planning to keep this car for awhile, already began to modify it a little bit. Only thing I had to do so far was replace brake pads, rotors, calipers, brake line flush, etc. because the brakes began to feel very soft and squishy. it was a bit costly (full brake service over $900) but that was the very first time any of those had been replaced on this car. Other than that, cost of maintenance has been minimal, w/ $30 oil changes and such. MPG could be better (average of about 21 city miles isn't that good for a 4 banger) but gets better on the highway of course. Also, the front left tire keeps losing air, I'll fill it up and then the TPMS light will come back on within 1-2 weeks which shouldn't happen. Hasn't been a major issue, im just gonna swap the boring stock rims for black aftermarkets w/ new tires once i have more money, and voilà. Change oil every 3,000 miles and inspect the engine bay and undercarriage a few times a month and this car will not let you down. Overall, a very reliable car that is fun and easy to drive, especially in heavy snow, and I would highly recommend over any American sedans of around the same age. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value