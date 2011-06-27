Used 2007 Subaru Impreza Wagon Consumer Reviews
Solid, sensible fun
I've owned it for all of 72 hours but it's my favorite Subaru ever (this is our third). It's nimble and surefooted in traffic, with impressive acceleration (I traded in a '98 Acura Integra so I know from fast). The interior, with its two-tone color scheme and silvery center dash panel, is much nicer than the dowdy plastic dullness of earlier Imprezas. The audio system that comes with the Special Edition Package is fabulous--though the satellite ratio sampler features a limited, boring selection. If you love the maneuverability of a small car but hate that vulnerable feeling you get from driving a teensy, tinny compact, put this on your short list.
A step up
The 2007 Subaru Impreza is definitely an improvement over the 2001 Subaru Impreza I traded. Less body roll, more responsive steering, nicer interior. The transmission feels a bit more refined, and it actually has a synchro for first gear (2001 didn't). The clutch is more forgiving than the 2001, I can shift smoother. The engine sounds and feels more refined as well. And this thing is a blast to drive. Once you're on boost, this thing really goes. I have no regrets with my decision.
It Imprezzed Me
I just bought a used version of the vehicle with only 12,000 miles on it. I really like its fuel efficiency and AWD capability. This car has better gas mileage than my old Jeep Grand Cherokee and has a reputation of being more reliable. The Impreza can do most everything my Jeep can do just in a more compact lighter size.
Has serious mechanical problems
In my experience (I've owned 20+ vehicles in 38 years) this Subaru has serious engine problems that the dealers and Subaru of America do not acknowledge. Expect to have your head gaskets replace (~$2000) on your own dime once the 60,000 mile warranty expires.
Not quite a 944 Turbo, but that's alright with me
My 2007 WRX Wagon replaced a 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo. I wanted a car that was a well-rounded and sporty daily driver but with all season reliability, better utility, and lower maintenance costs. The WRX does not have the handling prowess, balance, and speed of the Porsche. In spite of too much weight forward, it a taut handling car and fun to drive in the twisties. Its good in snow, gets decent gas mileage, and has yet to have any mechanical problems whatsoever after 31k miles. I am extremely satisfied with the car. I dumped the RE-92s that came stock on the car and mounted some decent rubber, the Michelin Pilot Sport A/S. That made a big, positive difference.
Sponsored cars related to the Impreza
Related Used 2007 Subaru Impreza Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner