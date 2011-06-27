Used 2007 Subaru Impreza Wagon Consumer Reviews

Solid, sensible fun Ellen , 10/22/2006 17 of 19 people found this review helpful I've owned it for all of 72 hours but it's my favorite Subaru ever (this is our third). It's nimble and surefooted in traffic, with impressive acceleration (I traded in a '98 Acura Integra so I know from fast). The interior, with its two-tone color scheme and silvery center dash panel, is much nicer than the dowdy plastic dullness of earlier Imprezas. The audio system that comes with the Special Edition Package is fabulous--though the satellite ratio sampler features a limited, boring selection. If you love the maneuverability of a small car but hate that vulnerable feeling you get from driving a teensy, tinny compact, put this on your short list. Report Abuse

A step up bschuetz , 12/14/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The 2007 Subaru Impreza is definitely an improvement over the 2001 Subaru Impreza I traded. Less body roll, more responsive steering, nicer interior. The transmission feels a bit more refined, and it actually has a synchro for first gear (2001 didn't). The clutch is more forgiving than the 2001, I can shift smoother. The engine sounds and feels more refined as well. And this thing is a blast to drive. Once you're on boost, this thing really goes. I have no regrets with my decision. Report Abuse

It Imprezzed Me alexander323 , 12/12/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I just bought a used version of the vehicle with only 12,000 miles on it. I really like its fuel efficiency and AWD capability. This car has better gas mileage than my old Jeep Grand Cherokee and has a reputation of being more reliable. The Impreza can do most everything my Jeep can do just in a more compact lighter size. Report Abuse

Has serious mechanical problems phil_motor , 10/02/2013 7 of 9 people found this review helpful In my experience (I've owned 20+ vehicles in 38 years) this Subaru has serious engine problems that the dealers and Subaru of America do not acknowledge. Expect to have your head gaskets replace (~$2000) on your own dime once the 60,000 mile warranty expires. Report Abuse