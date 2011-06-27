  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2007 Subaru Impreza
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,995
See Impreza Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,995
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,995
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,995
80 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,995
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3016 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length175.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume98.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Exterior Colors
  • Urban Gray Metallic
  • Garnet Red Pearl
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Newport Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Gray Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Black
  • Anthracite Black, leather
  • Anthracite Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 89V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,995
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Impreza Inventory

Related Used 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles