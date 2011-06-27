Used 2000 Subaru Impreza RS Consumer Reviews

No other car compares Skerlnik , 10/22/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Imprezas are incredible cars. There is no other car to compete with this one within $10,000. Its handling resembles a 911 with minor modifications (tires). Report Abuse

gotta love it tim, subyrally , 07/29/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i got this car before i even got a liscence. i love it so much, the only compliant is the cup holders, mine broke off with a full cup of soda from taco bell.i love the seats in this car. i love the fact that it has more torque than horse power, it runs like a scalded beast.stock, its faster than any other stock 4 cyl car, well with a few exceptions. i wouldnt trade iot for anything but maybe another.

Proven again and again! Spanked TypeR , 05/31/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Pre-WRX, just add the goods and you will find the awd power slide. Grips like the true champ in WRC. Only the ones that know, buy it! Either 4dr or 2dr, no biggie there.

Subaru believer russ , 12/15/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Subaru and I must admit the best of the lot. The 2.5 is quick and economical. I have not had any problems with in the 130000 miles I have on it. I just had to replace the timing belt and water pump and one rear bearing in 10 years. I wish you could put on hydraulics to lift it off the ground more in the winter. Too much snow and I have problems. I trained two kids how to drive a manual in duluth, mn which is full of hills and the clutch held up till last spring. I still get looks from some people when I drive by.