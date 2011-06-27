  1. Home
Used 2000 Subaru Impreza RS Consumer Reviews

No other car compares

Skerlnik, 10/22/2002
Imprezas are incredible cars. There is no other car to compete with this one within $10,000. Its handling resembles a 911 with minor modifications (tires).

gotta love it

tim, subyrally, 07/29/2004
i got this car before i even got a liscence. i love it so much, the only compliant is the cup holders, mine broke off with a full cup of soda from taco bell.i love the seats in this car. i love the fact that it has more torque than horse power, it runs like a scalded beast.stock, its faster than any other stock 4 cyl car, well with a few exceptions. i wouldnt trade iot for anything but maybe another.

Proven again and again!

Spanked TypeR, 05/31/2002
Pre-WRX, just add the goods and you will find the awd power slide. Grips like the true champ in WRC. Only the ones that know, buy it! Either 4dr or 2dr, no biggie there.

Subaru believer

russ, 12/15/2009
This is my 3rd Subaru and I must admit the best of the lot. The 2.5 is quick and economical. I have not had any problems with in the 130000 miles I have on it. I just had to replace the timing belt and water pump and one rear bearing in 10 years. I wish you could put on hydraulics to lift it off the ground more in the winter. Too much snow and I have problems. I trained two kids how to drive a manual in duluth, mn which is full of hills and the clutch held up till last spring. I still get looks from some people when I drive by.

So fun to drive!

planethub, 07/01/2002
The number one reason I purchased this car was because of Subaru reliability. I have had no problems so far and I plan to drive this car well over 100,000 miles. The number two reason is because of the rally inspired look. No other car on the US market even compares to the aggressive and sporty grin of the RS. Throw it into a curve and it will stick like super glue. Driving to work every day (even in snow) has never been so much fun.

