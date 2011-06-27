  1. Home
Used 1998 Subaru Impreza RS Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Impreza
5.0
5 reviews
My ScoobyRoo

Matt, 08/10/2008
This is my first Subaru and I am extremely satisfied with it. I bought the car with 145K but with a rebuilt engine and it has never given me problems at all. the cars solid frame and design just make it own the road and not let go no matter how hard you try. the car is amazing and i plan on keeping it for a very long time. She's 10 years old but still races like a champ.

The super 165 horse Subaru

Robert Millsop, 10/20/2002
Very fun to drive. Driving this car was a pleasure, I had no problems with it.

Fun to drive!

Evil-Mastermind, 01/08/2003
I love my 98 Impreza 2.5RS. It's a blast to drive, and feels very solid on all sorts of terrain. The nastiest road becomes fun to drive, even in the rain. All wheel drive is an incredible bit of engineering, and you'll find out how cool it is the first time you take a corner. I've never had any engine trouble or mechanical problems of any sort, and I trust it to take me out to the middle of nowhere and get me back home safely. I strongly recommend the Impreza to anyone looking for a solid, fun car that's not a cookie-cutter version of everything else out there.

1998 Subaru Impreza 2.5RS

dvp560d, 02/07/2003
Very fast in the corners, but a little lacking on exit. It needs the new WRX's 2.0L turbo, albeit without its inherent ugliness. This is the best Impreza to date (excluding the WRX), especially in the styling department, but also in the handling department.

hunu

merwe, 03/25/2002
good car

