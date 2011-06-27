Estimated values
2020 Lexus IS 300 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,473
|$38,985
|$40,843
|Clean
|$37,002
|$38,489
|$40,313
|Average
|$36,062
|$37,497
|$39,253
|Rough
|$35,122
|$36,505
|$38,194
2020 Lexus IS 300 F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,898
|$41,370
|$43,176
|Clean
|$39,398
|$40,844
|$42,616
|Average
|$38,397
|$39,791
|$41,496
|Rough
|$37,396
|$38,739
|$40,376
2020 Lexus IS 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,359
|$36,763
|$38,485
|Clean
|$34,916
|$36,295
|$37,986
|Average
|$34,029
|$35,360
|$36,987
|Rough
|$33,142
|$34,424
|$35,989
2020 Lexus IS 300 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,120
|$39,475
|$41,137
|Clean
|$37,641
|$38,973
|$40,604
|Average
|$36,685
|$37,968
|$39,536
|Rough
|$35,729
|$36,964
|$38,469