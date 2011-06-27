  1. Home
Used 2017 Subaru Forester Features & Specs

Overview
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG282828
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
descent controlnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/32 mpg26/32 mpg26/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)413.4/508.8 mi.413.4/508.8 mi.413.4/508.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG282828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5800 rpm170 hp @ 5800 rpm170 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
auto delay off headlampsnonoyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
Packages
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
Popular Package #2Ayesyesno
All-Weather Package + EyeSight + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alertyesnono
Rugged Package #1yesyesno
Popular Package #1Ayesyesno
All-Weather Package + EyeSight + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Power Rear Gateyesnono
Protection Package #1yesyesno
Standard Model - 2.5i Premium CVTyesnono
All-Weather Packageyesnono
Alloy Wheel Packagenoyesno
Standard Model - 2.5inoyesno
Rugged Package #3noyesno
Popular Package #1nonoyes
Rugged Package #2nonoyes
Navigation System + Audio w/Harmon Kardon Amplifier and Speakers + Eyesightnonoyes
Protection Package #2nonoyes
Standard Model - 2.5i Limitednonoyes
Navigation System + Audio w/Harmon Kardon Amplifier and Speakersnonoyes
Popular Package #2nonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
4 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
Air conditioningnoyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesno
leather steering wheelnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
Cargo floor matsnonoyes
Power Feature
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
2 one-touch power windowsyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
Interior Options
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesyesyes
Kicker Audio Upgrade Packageyesyesyes
Rear Seat Back Protectoryesyesyes
Compartment Separatoryesyesyes
Cargo Net Rearyesyesyes
Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightingyesyesno
Tweeter Kityesyesyes
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightingyesyesno
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/ Homelink & Approach Lightingyesyesno
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink for Eyesight Modelsyesnoyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass for Eyesight Modelsyesnoyes
Cargo Net Rear Seat Backyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
110 Power Outlet Kityesyesyes
Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lighting & Blind Spot Detectionyesnoyes
STI Leather Shift Knob CVTyesyesyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Redyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyesyesyes
Sunshadeyesyesyes
Speaker Kityesyesyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Blueyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesno
Cargo Net Sideyesyesyes
Cargo Cover (Manual Rear Gate)yesyesno
Cargo Cover (Power Rear Gate)yesnoyes
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/ Approach Lighting & Blind Spot Detectionnonoyes
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/ Homelink & Approach Lighting & Blind Spot Detectionnonoyes
Instrumentation
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
Front head room40.0 in.41.4 in.40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.57.0 in.57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
clothyesyesno
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
Rear head room37.5 in.39.8 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.53.0 in.53.0 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
reclining rear seatsyesnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesnoyes
Exterior Options
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
Body Side Molding Kit Quartz Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Body Side Molding Kit Dark Gray Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guard Venetian Red Pearlyesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yesyesyes
Fog Lamp Kit - Gray Interioryesyesno
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Trailer Hitchyesyesyes
Sport Grilleyesyesyes
Wheel Arch Moldingsyesyesyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Body Side Molding Kit Venetian Redyesyesyes
Door Edge Guard Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guard Quartz Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Underguardyesyesyes
Front Bumper Underguardyesyesyes
Door Edge Guard Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Fog Lamp Kit - Black Interioryesyesno
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Cross Bar Set - Aeroyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Coveryesyesyes
Door Edge Guard Dark Gray Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guard Jasmine Greenyesyesyes
Body Side Molding Kit Jasmine Greenyesyesyes
Exhaust Tipyesyesno
Door Edge Guard Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Wheel Locks (Steel Wheels)noyesno
Cross Bar Set - Fixed (Carrier Base)noyesno
Measurements
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.74.7 cu.ft.68.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3422 lbs.3395 lbs.3455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.34.4 cu.ft.31.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.0 degrees23.0 degrees23.0 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees25.0 degrees25.0 degrees
Length180.9 in.180.9 in.180.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height68.2 in.66.4 in.68.2 in.
EPA interior volume134.8 cu.ft.142.7 cu.ft.134.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.103.9 in.103.9 in.
Width70.7 in.70.7 in.70.7 in.
Colors
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Jasmine Green Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Jasmine Green Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Jasmine Green Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
225/60R H tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
partial wheel coversnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
$25,995
$25,995
$23,595
$23,595
$29,195
$29,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Forester InventorySee Forester InventorySee Forester Inventory

Research Similar Vehicles