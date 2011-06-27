Used 2017 Subaru Crosstrek Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Crosstrek SUV
2.0i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$35,664*
Total Cash Price
$20,574
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,965*
Total Cash Price
$20,171
2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,902*
Total Cash Price
$27,634
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$49,301*
Total Cash Price
$28,441
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Crosstrek SUV 2.0i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$791
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$4,073
|Maintenance
|$1,549
|$1,734
|$898
|$1,186
|$2,797
|$8,164
|Repairs
|$301
|$439
|$513
|$601
|$701
|$2,554
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,118
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,285
|Financing
|$1,107
|$889
|$659
|$412
|$149
|$3,216
|Depreciation
|$4,196
|$1,857
|$1,634
|$1,448
|$1,299
|$10,436
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,156
|$6,903
|$5,746
|$5,750
|$7,109
|$35,664
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Crosstrek SUV 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$1,519
|$1,700
|$880
|$1,163
|$2,742
|$8,004
|Repairs
|$295
|$430
|$503
|$589
|$687
|$2,504
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,096
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,260
|Financing
|$1,085
|$872
|$646
|$404
|$146
|$3,153
|Depreciation
|$4,114
|$1,821
|$1,602
|$1,420
|$1,274
|$10,231
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,957
|$6,768
|$5,633
|$5,637
|$6,970
|$34,965
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Crosstrek SUV 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$5,470
|Maintenance
|$2,081
|$2,329
|$1,206
|$1,593
|$3,757
|$10,965
|Repairs
|$404
|$589
|$689
|$807
|$941
|$3,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,502
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,726
|Financing
|$1,486
|$1,195
|$885
|$553
|$200
|$4,320
|Depreciation
|$5,636
|$2,495
|$2,195
|$1,945
|$1,745
|$14,016
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,641
|$9,272
|$7,717
|$7,723
|$9,549
|$47,902
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Crosstrek SUV 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$5,630
|Maintenance
|$2,142
|$2,397
|$1,241
|$1,640
|$3,866
|$11,286
|Repairs
|$416
|$606
|$709
|$830
|$969
|$3,531
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,545
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,777
|Financing
|$1,530
|$1,230
|$911
|$570
|$206
|$4,446
|Depreciation
|$5,801
|$2,568
|$2,259
|$2,002
|$1,796
|$14,426
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,039
|$9,543
|$7,943
|$7,948
|$9,828
|$49,301
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Crosstrek
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Subaru Crosstrek in Virginia is:not available
Legal
