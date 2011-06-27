2019 Subaru BRZ Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
BRZ Coupe
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,177*
Total Cash Price
$28,035
Series.Gray 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,276*
Total Cash Price
$37,654
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,428*
Total Cash Price
$27,485
Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,773*
Total Cash Price
$38,754
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 BRZ Coupe Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$907
|$938
|$971
|$1,006
|$4,698
|Maintenance
|$385
|$723
|$496
|$2,281
|$1,094
|$4,979
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,167
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,334
|Financing
|$1,508
|$1,213
|$898
|$561
|$203
|$4,382
|Depreciation
|$4,070
|$2,410
|$1,968
|$2,206
|$1,928
|$12,582
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,784
|$7,127
|$6,337
|$8,268
|$6,661
|$38,177
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 BRZ Coupe Series.Gray 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$1,260
|$1,304
|$1,351
|$6,310
|Maintenance
|$516
|$971
|$666
|$3,063
|$1,470
|$6,687
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$355
|$518
|$1,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,567
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,792
|Financing
|$2,025
|$1,629
|$1,206
|$754
|$273
|$5,886
|Depreciation
|$5,466
|$3,237
|$2,643
|$2,963
|$2,589
|$16,899
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,141
|$9,572
|$8,512
|$11,105
|$8,946
|$51,276
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 BRZ Coupe Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$952
|$986
|$4,606
|Maintenance
|$377
|$709
|$486
|$2,236
|$1,073
|$4,881
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,144
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,308
|Financing
|$1,478
|$1,189
|$880
|$550
|$199
|$4,296
|Depreciation
|$3,990
|$2,363
|$1,929
|$2,163
|$1,890
|$12,335
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,592
|$6,987
|$6,213
|$8,106
|$6,530
|$37,428
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 BRZ Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,211
|$1,253
|$1,297
|$1,342
|$1,390
|$6,494
|Maintenance
|$532
|$1,000
|$685
|$3,153
|$1,513
|$6,882
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,613
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,844
|Financing
|$2,084
|$1,676
|$1,241
|$776
|$281
|$6,057
|Depreciation
|$5,626
|$3,332
|$2,720
|$3,050
|$2,665
|$17,392
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,525
|$9,852
|$8,760
|$11,429
|$9,207
|$52,773
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Subaru BRZ in Virginia is:not available
Legal
