Used 2017 smart fortwo Consumer Reviews
a great little car
tbab, 10/21/2018
prime 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful
i've driven the car from New Mexico and back. it's a great road car with plenty of acceleration and stamina on hills. the gas mileage is excellent on the highway. a perfect car for one person.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the fortwo
Related Used 2017 smart fortwo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles