Used 2017 smart fortwo pure Features & Specs

More about the 2017 fortwo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG34
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)269.7/339.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity8.7 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size0.9 l
Horsepower89 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle22.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Smartphone Cradleyes
Additional Dashboard Instrument Gaugesyes
Height Adjustable Driver Seatyes
Tailgate Storage Compartmentyes
Floor Mat Traysyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
clothyes
Exterior Options
Powered and Heated Side Mirrorsyes
15-Inch 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels Painted in Silveryes
Measurements
Length106.1 in.
Curb weight2050 lbs.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height61.2 in.
Wheel base73.7 in.
Width65.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Black
  • Hazel Brown Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Titania Grey Matte
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange Metallic
  • Moon White Matte
  • Red
  • Back-To-Yellow Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Man-Made Black Leather, leatherette
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
175/55R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
